Debra Lynn Buchanan
April 4, 1956 - September 8, 2021
MARION, Va.
Debra Lynn Starkey Buchanan, age 65, passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at the Smyth County Community Hospital.
She was born in Marion, Va., to Shirley Ann Hash Starkey and the late Albert Rueben Starkey. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Jimmy Starkey and her uncle, Charlie Hash. Debra retired from SWVMHI in April, 2021, after working 16 years as a CNA. She was also a devoted caregiver to her mother. She loved her cats and her flower garden, and was always busy doing something for someone. Debra loved to laugh, and never failed to put a smile on the faces of her friends and family.
Survivors include her mother, Shirley Ann Hash Starkey; sisters, Pamela Dillman and Linda Parks and husband, James; nieces, Samantha Starkey and Bobbi Dillman; sister-in-law, Lisa Starkey; and her cats, Peeper and Popcorn.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at the Bradley's Funeral Home chapel in Marion, with the Rev. Paul Shallenberg officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. prior to the service. Condolences may be forwarded to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
.
Bradley's Funeral home, Marion is serving the family.
Published by SWVA Today on Sep. 11, 2021.