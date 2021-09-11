Sorry to hear of Debbie's passing away. I worked with Debbie several years at SWVMHI. We share alot of work experiences, stories and laughs. She was excited about retiring and helping to care for her Mom and having time to do things she enjoyed. I have missed her since she retired but would contact her on Facebook. I will miss her smile. Prayers for the family that has experienced this loss. I will keep all of you in my prayers.

DEBBIE SADLER Coworker September 13, 2021