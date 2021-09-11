Menu
Debra Lynn Buchanan
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA
Debra Lynn Buchanan

April 4, 1956 - September 8, 2021

MARION, Va.

Debra Lynn Starkey Buchanan, age 65, passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at the Smyth County Community Hospital.

She was born in Marion, Va., to Shirley Ann Hash Starkey and the late Albert Rueben Starkey. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Jimmy Starkey and her uncle, Charlie Hash. Debra retired from SWVMHI in April, 2021, after working 16 years as a CNA. She was also a devoted caregiver to her mother. She loved her cats and her flower garden, and was always busy doing something for someone. Debra loved to laugh, and never failed to put a smile on the faces of her friends and family.

Survivors include her mother, Shirley Ann Hash Starkey; sisters, Pamela Dillman and Linda Parks and husband, James; nieces, Samantha Starkey and Bobbi Dillman; sister-in-law, Lisa Starkey; and her cats, Peeper and Popcorn.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at the Bradley's Funeral Home chapel in Marion, with the Rev. Paul Shallenberg officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. prior to the service. Condolences may be forwarded to the family at www.bradleysfh.com.

Bradley's Funeral home, Marion is serving the family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

938 North Main Street, Marion, VA 24354

Published by SWVA Today on Sep. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
12
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA
Sep
12
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA
Sorry to hear of Debbie's passing away. I worked with Debbie several years at SWVMHI. We share alot of work experiences, stories and laughs. She was excited about retiring and helping to care for her Mom and having time to do things she enjoyed. I have missed her since she retired but would contact her on Facebook. I will miss her smile. Prayers for the family that has experienced this loss. I will keep all of you in my prayers.
DEBBIE SADLER
Coworker
September 13, 2021
Many thoughts are with the family during this most difficult time. I'm sincerely sorry for your loss.
Much love,
Tabatha Stevens Seymore
Tabatha Seymore
Friend
September 13, 2021
A great friend and co-worker..You will be missed.
Liz Stamper
Friend
September 13, 2021
So sorry to hear of Debbies passing, my thoughs and prayers are with all of you.
Jackie Blair
Family
September 12, 2021
Debbie I'm always going to remember all of time's together over the year's we had alot of great time's over the year's you was like my sister and I'm going to miss you so much!!y'all are in my thoughts and prayers
Tamela Lamie
Friend
September 12, 2021
So sorry for your loss. She was a wonderful person and will be missed. Prayers and thoughts are with you.
Linda Horne
Friend
September 11, 2021
So sorry to hear of Debbie's passing. Prayers for the family. Linda Olinger
Linda Olinger
September 11, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. We had some great days working on ward c/d
Marcy Meadows
Coworker
September 10, 2021
I am so very sorry and shocked to learn of Deb’s passing. I will always remember her for her laughter and kindness.I am so thankful I got to see her , Pam and Lisa in December when they came to see Daddy before he passed away. I am truly so very very sorry! Much love to Aunt Shirley, Pam, Linda and the rest of the family. Thinking of you all.
Rhonda Lemmon
Family
September 10, 2021
Deb was a great gal, a treasure to work with. She will be missed. God bless you in your time of sadness.
Pam Harrington
Friend
September 10, 2021
Linda and family, I am so sorry to hear about Debbie. I enjoyed talking to her when she came by the front desk. She was a straight shooter and always left me laughing. So sad that she had so little time to enjoy her retirement. Praying for you all.
Sandy Mathena
Coworker
September 10, 2021
So many memories with Debbie, she was like my Big Sister and I loved her. We kept in touch to where I spoke with her just days ago...she will be very missed. You, her family, never doubt her love for you all. May God bless & keep you.
Love,
Becky
Becky Guy
Friend
September 10, 2021
To Mrs. Starkey, Pam, and other family members, I am truly sorry to hear of Debbie’s passing. I worked with Debbie and I can still see hear her laughter and see her smile. All of you are in my prayers. I pray that you find some peace and comfort during this sad time.
Betty Hash
Coworker
September 10, 2021
Shirley and Family I am so sorry to hear of Debbies passing. She had such a beautiful smile. We are praying and thinking of the family during this time. Love you all.
Judy Clark Goodman
Family
September 10, 2021
Debra was a valued and trusted colleague. Sending my thoughts and sympathies to family, friends, and former coworkers.
Jim Moon
Coworker
September 10, 2021
So very sorry to hear of Debbie’s passing. My heartfelt condolences and prayers for the family.
Colleen Buchanan
September 9, 2021
Deepest sympathy. Debbie and I worked together for many years on Ward CD. She will be greatly missed!
Julie Stoots
Coworker
September 9, 2021
I worked with Deb many years she was away laughing She will be missed God bless the family
Peggy Poston
Friend
September 9, 2021
Sorry to hear about Debbie, Rest in Peace.
Jamie and Sandy Walls
Friend
September 9, 2021
I will always remember you with a smile. There are so many stories i could tell. The 80s were a good decade for us. I will always remember your birthday. April 4, a very memorable day. Love you my friend. Phyllis House (Buchanan)
Phyllis House
Friend
September 9, 2021
sorry to hear about Debbie our prayers to the family
lisa barr
September 9, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Betty Sheets
Friend
September 9, 2021
Sorry for your loss and prayers to all of you all .
Judy Taylor Olinger
Acquaintance
September 9, 2021
Lil' Deb was a friend of mine. I will miss her! Prayers for her friends and family.
Julie Snider
Coworker
September 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 24 of 24 results