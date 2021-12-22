Debra Ward Cregger
May 11, 1955 - December 19, 2021
Debra Ann Ward Cregger, Age 66, of Rural Retreat, Va. passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021. She was born May 11, 1955, in Wythe County, daughter of Freda Ward Keesling and the late Everett C. Ward. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Michael G. Ward, grandparents, Jim and Elsie Ward; Morris and Carrie Fulton, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Raymond "Jake" and Louise "Zip" Cregger.
She was a Rural Retreat High School graduate in the class of 1973. With her husband they owned and operated Cregger's Custom Meat for 37 years. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church.
She is survived by husband, Terry S. Cregger; sons and daughters-in-law, Anthony Cregger and Courtney; Eric Cregger and Dana Cressell; daughter and son-in-law, Lori Guynn and Bradley; five special grandchildren, Michael and Mason Cregger, Clara, Rhett and Elsie Cregger; mother, Freda Keesling; brothers and sisters-in-law, Charles and Artie Ward; Richard and Jean Ward; Anne Ward Meadows brothers-in-law, Charles R. and Rose Cregger; Odell "Bo" Cregger; Melvin and Sue Cregger; Marvin Cregger; Barry Cregger; uncle, Rodney Fulton; special friends, Carol and James Matt. Many nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m. prior to the service on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at the Lindsey Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 in the James Lindsey Memorial Chapel at Lindsey Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Crockett, Va.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Zion Lutheran Cemetery Fund, C/O Lori Guynn, P.O. Box 513, Rural Retreat, VA 24368.
Lindsey Funeral Home, Rural Retreat, Va. is serving the Cregger family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com
Lindsey Funeral Home
219 N. Main St, Rural Retreat, VA 24368
Published by SWVA Today on Dec. 22, 2021.