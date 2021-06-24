I so sorry about your loss of Deb. She will be missed by many. Each time I think of Deb I will remember all our times together in school, college, and many traveling trips later in life. She sure meant alot to my whole family. Deb is having a wonderful time now with all her family and friends who were waiting for her. Her love for butterflies will be more beautiful there. Love you all more than you will ever know.

Joyce Edmiston Friend June 23, 2021