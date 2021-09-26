Della DeBord
June 8, 1921 - September 24, 2021
MARION, Va.
Della Raye Rose DeBord, age 100, passed peacefully from this life on the morning of September 24, 2021.
She was the daughter of Weaver and Bana Rose, born on June 8, 1921, in Ashe County, N.C. She had just celebrated her 100th birthday. Della married Kenneth DeBord in 1942, a son and daughter were born of this union. Kenneth preceded her in death.
Surviving Della are her son, David DeBord and wife, Debbie; a daughter, Sharon Dolinger and husband, Roger; sister, Betty Jessup and husband, Bob; four grandchildren, Aaron, Ashley, Amber, and Drew; and seven great-grandchildren.
A private graveside services will be held Monday September 27, 2021, at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Marion, Va. Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Sam Vernon, John O. Berry, John R. Berry, Jackson Berry, and Bradley Vanhoozier. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the family.
Bradley's Funeral Chapel
307 Old Stage Road, Chilhowie, VA 24319
Published by SWVA Today on Sep. 26, 2021.