Dewey Bayne "Buddy" Fisher Sr.
Dewey Bayne "Buddy" Fisher Sr., age 87, of Rural Retreat, Va., passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at his home.
He was born in Wythe Co., Va., on June 29, 1933, the son of the late Dewey McKinley Fisher and Virginia Steel Brown Fisher. He was a life time farmer, a school bus driver for the Wythe Co. School System for 53 years, a sergeant for the Wytheville Police Department for 17 years until sickness forced him to retire and a lifetime member of the Asbury United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by sisters, Dorothy Hodges, Helen Porter and a brother Frank Fisher.
Surviving are a son, Dewey Bayne Fisher Jr. and wife, Lucy; a grandson, Jacob McKinley Fisher and Alyssa; a special great-grandson, Wesley Bayne Fisher; sisters, Emily Fisher, Beverly Holbrook and husband, Sammy, all of Rural Retreat; brothers, Stanley Fisher of Atkins, Va., and Russell Fisher and wife, Susan, of Wytheville, Va.; former wife, Verna Louise Sult Fisher of Rural Retreat; and special caregiver, Sammy Holbrook.
Funeral services will be held 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at the Lindsey Memorial Funeral Chapel with Pastor Paul Arnold and Preacher Brian Taylor officiating. A graveside committal service will follow 11 a.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the Asbury Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Asbury Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 102, Rural Retreat, Va.
Lindsey Funeral Home, Rural Retreat, Va. is serving the Fisher family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com
Published by SWVA Today on Mar. 3, 2021.