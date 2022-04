Dexter P. DavisMay 25, 1933 - March 11, 2021Dexter P Davis, 87, passed away peacefully on March 11, 2021, with his children by his side. He was predeceased by his wife, Sue C. Davis; brother, Rolfe M. Davis; and son-in-law, Steve Goula.He is survived by his two daughters, Karen Goula of Elkwood, Va., and Kathy Russell and husband, Bob, of Amissville, Va.; son, Dexter P. Davis Jr. and wife, Rachel, of Dayton Va.; four grandsons, Vince, Steven, Matthew, and Scott; a granddaughter, Harmony McBride; two great-grandsons, Elijah and Gage; two great-granddaughters, Skylar and Zoey, and a number of extended family members.Dexter served in the U.S. Air Force from 1952-1956 then worked as an Air traffic controller and retired his career with the FAA in 1989 after managing Dulles Airport from 1972-1989. He will be remembered for his generous, kind, and proud demeanor and a Man of Faith. He will be laid to rest next to his beloved Sue in his hometown of Wytheville, Virginia.Graveside services will be held on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at 2 p.m. at West End Cemetery in Wytheville, Va., the Reverend Lon Tobin officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com . The Davis family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home, Wytheville, VA 24382.