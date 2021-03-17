Dexter P. Davis
May 25, 1933 - March 11, 2021
Dexter P Davis, 87, passed away peacefully on March 11, 2021, with his children by his side. He was predeceased by his wife, Sue C. Davis; brother, Rolfe M. Davis; and son-in-law, Steve Goula.
He is survived by his two daughters, Karen Goula of Elkwood, Va., and Kathy Russell and husband, Bob, of Amissville, Va.; son, Dexter P. Davis Jr. and wife, Rachel, of Dayton Va.; four grandsons, Vince, Steven, Matthew, and Scott; a granddaughter, Harmony McBride; two great-grandsons, Elijah and Gage; two great-granddaughters, Skylar and Zoey, and a number of extended family members.
Dexter served in the U.S. Air Force from 1952-1956 then worked as an Air traffic controller and retired his career with the FAA in 1989 after managing Dulles Airport from 1972-1989. He will be remembered for his generous, kind, and proud demeanor and a Man of Faith. He will be laid to rest next to his beloved Sue in his hometown of Wytheville, Virginia.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at 2 p.m. at West End Cemetery in Wytheville, Va., the Reverend Lon Tobin officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com
. The Davis family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home, Wytheville, VA 24382.
Published by SWVA Today on Mar. 17, 2021.