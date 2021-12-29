Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SWVA Today
SWVA Today Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Diane Lynn Leonard Arnold
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Grubb Funeral Home
215 South 6th Street
Wytheville, VA
Diane Lynn Leonard Arnold

March 31, 1960 - December 25, 2021

Diane Lynn Leonard Arnold, age 61, of Rural Retreat, passed away on Saturday, December 25, 2021. She was born in Marion, on March 31, 1960, to the late Robert Sherrill and Betty Emmaline St. John Leonard.

Survivors include her husband, Jamie Fitzgerlad Arnold of Rural Retreat; son, Robert Glen McKinnon of Dublin; three grandchildren, Jasmine, Tryson and Choen McKinnon; stepson and wife, Jonathon and Sabrina Arnold of Fries; three step grandchildren, Evan, Lilly and Ava Arnold; sister, Sherry Leonard of Kernersville, N;and her extended church family.

Memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, December 31, 2021, at the Russel's Chapel Church in Marion. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Russel's Chapel Church, 1397 Scratch Gravel Road, Marion, VA 24354.
Published by SWVA Today on Dec. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
31
Memorial service
6:00p.m.
Russel's Chapel Church
Marion, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Grubb Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Grubb Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Larry and I were saddened to learn of the passing of Diane. Our hearts and prayers are with you during this sad time. May God provide you with comfort and strength.
Helen Crigger
December 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results