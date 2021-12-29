Diane Lynn Leonard Arnold



March 31, 1960 - December 25, 2021



Diane Lynn Leonard Arnold, age 61, of Rural Retreat, passed away on Saturday, December 25, 2021. She was born in Marion, on March 31, 1960, to the late Robert Sherrill and Betty Emmaline St. John Leonard.



Survivors include her husband, Jamie Fitzgerlad Arnold of Rural Retreat; son, Robert Glen McKinnon of Dublin; three grandchildren, Jasmine, Tryson and Choen McKinnon; stepson and wife, Jonathon and Sabrina Arnold of Fries; three step grandchildren, Evan, Lilly and Ava Arnold; sister, Sherry Leonard of Kernersville, N;and her extended church family.



Memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, December 31, 2021, at the Russel's Chapel Church in Marion. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Russel's Chapel Church, 1397 Scratch Gravel Road, Marion, VA 24354.



Published by SWVA Today on Dec. 29, 2021.