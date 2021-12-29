Diane Gilbert
August 10, 1973 - December 22, 2021
RURAL RETREAT, Va.
Diane Marie Gilbert, age 48, passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at her home.
Diane was a loving mom to her son, Jonathan. She enjoyed watching movies, taking walks, and helping Jonathan clean his room. Her motto was live, laugh, and love. Her son was her world and she loved him very much. Diane will be missed by all her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Elizabeth Turley; grandparents, Albert and Edith Gilbert; uncle, Hubert Widener; aunts, Donna Brown and Lettie Gilbert; and cousin, David Widener.
Diane is survived by her son, Jonathan Gilbert; father and stepmother, James and Loretta Gilbert, all of Rural Retreat, Va.; sister, Kelly Gilbert of Chilhowie, Va.; stepsister, Tina Testerman and husband, Kevin, of Marion, Va.; stepbrother, David Cullop of Ceres, Va., several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
At the family's request, all services will be private.
To share memories of Diane Marie Gilbert, please visit www.seaverbrown.com
. Care for Diane's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
Published by SWVA Today on Dec. 29, 2021.