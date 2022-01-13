Menu
Diane Pierce Warren
1954 - 2022
BORN
1954
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA
Diane Pierce Warren

May 22, 1954 - January 10, 2022

Diane Lynn Pierce Warren, age 67, passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022, at the Johnson City Medical Center. Diane was born in Monrovia, Calif. to the late Lawrence and Lorraine Pierce. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Kent Warren.

Diane was a pioneer for women in the electric power industry, and described herself as someone "interested in the mechanics of how things work." She founded two businesses during her career, Arroyo Company, and INNOVAT Corporation, for which she served as president and CEO. She also served as president of WW Components for many years. Diane was a member of WINUP, the Women's International Network of Utility Professionals, and the National Association of Women Business Owners. Diane was a member of the Marion Noon Rotary Club, was one of the first female Rotarians in the area, and was the recipient of the Paul Harris Fellow award. She particularly enjoyed the many years she spent hosting the Rotary Interact after-prom party for Marion Senior High School students.

In addition to devotion to her profession, and advocacy for the advancement of women in business, Diane was passionate about her family history and genealogy. She loved to travel, especially to Ireland and Germany, and research her ancestors. She dedicated her time to the Anderson Hill Cemetery Board of Directors.

Diane was a good friend and advocate, to her humans and her animals. She loved nature and rescuing and fostering animals. She also enjoyed riding in hotrods, and was a member of the Vintiques Car Club in Watertown, SD and the former Carnuts Club in Chilhowie.

Survivors include her fiancé, Brad Rorvick, Troutdale; son, Mastin Eli Warren and wife, Kayla, Marion; daughters, Rhonda Warren, Marion, and Heather Rorvick and Tom Barrella, Watertown, S.D.; brothers, Lawrence Pierce, Marion, Richard Pierce, Troutdale, and Gary Pierce and wife, Penny, Troutdale; grandchildren, Markas Warren, Makenna Warren, Lucas Barnes, Will Barnes, Hannah Barnes, and Aaron Paschal; her African Gray Parrot, Edgar, and loving cats Yoda and Luna; nieces and many loving cousins and friends throughout the country also survive.

The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m., on Friday, January 14, 2022 at the Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion. Private graveside services will be on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at the Anderson Hill Cemetery in Troutdale, with the Rev. Kayla Keilholtz officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Marion Noon Rotary Club, P.O. Box 254, Marion, VA 24354. Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home, Marion is serving the family of Diane Warren.

Bradley's Funeral Home

938 North Main Street Marion, VA 24354

Published by SWVA Today on Jan. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA
Jan
15
Graveside service
Anderson Hill Cemetery
Troutdale, VA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
15 Entries
Brad,
Deepest sympathy to you and Heather during this difficult time. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Ron and Donna Ness
Ron Ness
Family
January 21, 2022
What a special, amazing person Diane was. I am so sorry to learn of her death. For her family: she loved you so much. She'd laugh and cry over each of you during your lives. She simply was your biggest cheerleader. My prayers for each of you and find healing comfort together.
Lissa Hungate
January 15, 2022
My heartfelt condolences and prayers to Brad and our families.

And to my big Sis,

Time has passed more than fifty years since Dad filmed you chasing me around our yard on a warm Southern California day. Watching it once more since your passing moved me to tears and joy all in the same moment. You chasing me in my diaper, catching me and pulling them up over and over again....you simply being my big sister were the best of times!

Our time together has felt so fleeting..........

Your littlest Brother
Gary Pierce
Family
January 14, 2022
Praying for Diane´s Family to find peace and comfort, She was a wonderful person always smiling. A customer of mine for many years and awesome Friend. God Bless and comfort Her family thru this time.
Donna Day
Work
January 14, 2022
Prayers and hugs to Mastin, Kayla and family. Diane was a lovely lady and will always be in our hearts.
LINDA DIAZ
Friend
January 13, 2022
So sorry to lose cousin Diane, we had many adventures in times gone by.
Thomas, Dana, Daniel and Ann Hayes
Family
January 13, 2022
Prayers for all the family. Diane was a wonderful Rotarian, Friend and Businesswoman. She will be greatly missed.
Dennis & Oanya Jennings
Friend
January 13, 2022
Even though I have only known Daine for a short time, she really made a positive impact in my life and family. She helped our Brother find us & family and answered so many questions we had about our family. She truly loved helping people and touched our hearts forever. Thank you Diane, you will be missed❤
gabriele seago
Friend
January 13, 2022
Prayers and love to the family! So sorry for your loss. Diane was a wonderful person.
Debbie Hamm
January 13, 2022
My heartfelt condolences to all Diane's loved ones. I sure thought the world of her all those years ago when I worked with her at WW Components. I remember laughing and the fun I had with her on our business trips to Alabama. She was a special lady. One of a kind.
Kimberly Box Keesee
Friend
January 13, 2022
She was a wonderful grandma
MARKAS WARREN
Grandchild
January 12, 2022
I have wonderful memories of interacting with Diane when our respective businesses were in the Center Building as well as the noon Rotary meetings.
Jim Moon
Acquaintance
January 12, 2022
One of my favorite customers at the diner. Such an amazingly sweet lady and so knowledgeable. My daughter will treasure her gems from Diane. Brad you and your family are in our prayers!
Keith and Paula DeBord
Family
January 12, 2022
I knew Diane from a restaurant I worked ate we nicknamed her the “pasta lady” because she had a lot of things she was allergic to so we knew her food had to be made a certain way! She was a wonderful person and a delight to serve her and Brad who I gave a hard time! So sorry for your loss ! Prayers for you and your family!
Mel Gates
Friend
January 12, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I worked for Diane for many years. She was kind and caring. She created a wonderful place to work and will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Donna Francis
January 12, 2022
