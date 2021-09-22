Menu
Donald McArthur Chandler
FUNERAL HOME
A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home - White Gate/Pearisburg
2508 Walkers Creek Valley Road
Pearisburg, VA
Donald McArthur Chandler

Donald McArthur Chandler, 79, of Bastian, Va., entered his Heavenly home into the arms of Jesus on Thursday, September 16, 2021, after losing his battle with Covid. He was born August 3, 1942 to the late Herman Brown and Nina Willis Dillow Chandler.

Donald was a Christian man who loved spreading God's word whether it be from church where he was speaking, the nursing home through music or even from his front porch. His passion was for his "Singing in the Country", an all-day gospel singing that he organized every June & September. He was a long-time member of Bastian Church of God. He was a member of the Bland County Volunteer Rescue Squad for many years.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Herman Brown Chandle Jr. and Eugene Ray Chandler; and his grandparents, Thomas and Margaret Dillow and Charles and Liza Chandler.

He is survived by two sisters and brothers-in-law, Jane and Howard Carter, of Bastian, Va. and Claudine and Ronnie Cumbee, of Pembroke, Va.; a nephew, Chris Carter, of Wytheville, Va.; a great nephew, Dustin Carter, of Wytheville, Va.; a great niece, Krystle Umbarger, Bastian, Va.; two great-great nephews; two great-great nieces; and many, many friends who will grieve his passing.

Due to the spread of the Covid Virus, the family has chosen to celebrate Donald's life with graveside services on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Bland Cemetery with Pastor Cliff Bowman and Pastor Danny Dent officiating. The family encourages Donald's friends to join them for this service, but do encourage those in attendance to wear masks and to practice social distancing.

Donald's family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandsons.com, (540) 921-2985.
Published by SWVA Today on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Bland Cemetery
VA
A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home - White Gate/Pearisburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We will miss our friend and neighbor greatly!! Mr Don was a wonderful, caring man. He and Cody were "buddies"! And we will miss his smiling face. Prayers and peace to the family, knowing he's with our heavenly Father now!
Rachel Dawn and Cody Dillow Blythe
Friend
September 18, 2021
