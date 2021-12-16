Donald Eugene Hylton
Donald Eugene Hylton, 85, of Floyd, went to be with his Lord on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was a devoted husband to the love of this life, Brenda Slusher Hylton, for 51 years. He was a loving father and papa and cherished his family dearly. He was loved and respected by everyone that knew him, and will be remembered for his firm handshake and loving hugs that he shared with everyone he met. Donald was a faithful member, head usher, and Deacon of Beaver Creek Church of the Brethren, and also Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Beaver Creek Cemetery.
Donald was born on July 5, 1936, in Floyd County, Va. After graduating in 1955, he was drafted into the United States Army where he served for two years. Following his service, he worked in Northern Virginia on heavy equipment with his younger brother Olen for ten years. He then returned home and started his backhoe experience with Archie Moran. That experience led him to start his own business in 1969, Donald Hylton Ditching Contractor. Donald spent over 35 years plowing cable for Citizens Telephone Cooperative as an independent contractor. In addition, he did backhoe work throughout Floyd County where he made many lifelong friends. He enjoyed farming, and assisted his father in maintaining the family farm for many years. He helped organize the first Hylton Family Reunion in 1985 and there have been 11 reunions over the years which were attended by families from many states.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Maynard Gilbert Hylton and Edith Reed Hylton; brother, Olen L. Hylton; and brother-in-law, Dale A. Bukkila.
Donald is survived by his wife, Brenda Slusher Hylton; his children, Donna (Danny) Smith, and Karen (Mark) Via; five grandchildren, Angela (Mike) Myers, Patricia V. Moore, Laura Lee (Brandon) Allen, Jacob Smith, and Emma Smith; seven great-grandchildren, Trevan (Chloe) Via, Kaylee Myers, Ashby Moore, and Addison, Nash, Tucker, and Sada Allen; sister, Iva H. Bukkila; brother, M. Wayne (Darlene) Hylton; sister-in-law, Lavene M. Hylton; nieces, Mary Elizabeth "Buffy" Roop, Christa Hylton; and nephews, Eric Bukkila, Todd Hylton, Adam Hylton, and Chad Hylton. He also had many faithful friends and neighbors that he loved as family.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at the Beaver Creek Church of the Brethren, Floyd, with Pastor Marvin Wade, the Rev. Richard Thomas, and the Rev. Clyde Hylton officiating. Interment followed in the Beaver Creek Cemetery. The family received friends from 5 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at the Beaver Creek Church of the Brethren.
Flowers were appreciated, however, donations may be made to the Beaver Creek Cemetery, 200 Wills Ridge Road, N.W., Floyd, VA 24091.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com
.
Published by SWVA Today on Dec. 16, 2021.