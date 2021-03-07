Dear Jenson family, I send my heartfelt sympathy and love to each of you. Your parents were instrumental in my happiness during my first years of living in Marion. I looked to Delpha for her advise in so many areas. Your dad was such a joyful person who made those around him the same. Each of you will forever remain treasures in my Marion memories. May God hold you in the palm of his hand during the coming days.

Mary Lynn Goff Hammer March 7, 2021