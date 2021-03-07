Donald Jensen
December 22, 1934 - March 4, 2021
WYTHEVILLE, Va.
Donald Dean Jensen, age 86, passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the New River Medical Center in Radford, Va. Mr. Jensen was born in Greeley County, Neb., to the late Fred Jensen and Hattie Smith Jensen. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Delpha Jensen and his daughter, Kim Jensen.
Mr. Jensen had a larger than life personality, he was a very positive and upbeat person. He moved to Marion, Va., from Oregon in 1969 and was Vice President of Mouldings, Inc. He owned and operated Wood World in Marion and later worked in Wytheville selling wood doors until his retirement. Don loved being a salesman and received many awards throughout his career. He attended the St. John's Episcopal Church in Wytheville and served in the U.S. Army as a military policeman.
Survivors include his wife, Norma Jensen; his children, Leslie Jensen Joseph of Las Vegas, Nev., Tracy Jensen Holliday of Wytheville, Va., and Haley Shawn Jensen of Charlottesville, Va.; grandchildren, Christin Clark, Sean Elledge, Karley Cordray, Lake Holliday, and Cade Holliday; great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Clark and Chase Clark; sister, Annabelle Jensen; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, March 8, 2021, at the Bradley's Funeral Home (Mr. Jensen's former residence), 938 North Main Street, Marion, Va., with the Reverend Lake Holliday officiating. Military Honors will be rendered by the Virginia Army Honor Guard and the Francis Marion VFW Post 4667. The family will receive friends on Monday evening from 6 until 7 p.m. prior to services. Services will be live-streamed via Bradley's Funeral Home Facebook.
