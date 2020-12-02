Donald K. Flinchum
August 21, 1929 - November 27, 2020
On November 27, 2020, Donald K Flinchum, age 91, completed his earthly journey. He is soaring with the angels while holding the hand of his Charlene, the love of his life, in the presence of the Divine Beloved. Donald served God first.
He was an active member of St Paul UMC since his arrival in Wytheville in 1961. He loved St. Paul and his church family.
He served country joining the United States Air Force at age 17. He loved talking about his experience and what a privilege it was to serve. He served the State of Virginia for 33 years with the Virginia State Police. He was proud to be a trooper and later an agent with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation. He loved his State
Police alumni family. He was a graduate of Wytheville Community College with a degree in Criminal Justice.
He served community. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club and was a past president. He lived life to the fullest. He was an encourager. Everything was possible if you set your mind to it and worked hard. He loved travel and camping and was an avid woodworker. He loved dancing. He loved the good times with family and friends. He would laugh until the tears rolled down his cheeks and everyone was laughing with him. He loved life and lived it with passion, integrity, gratitude, and humility. He loved people and worked to make the world a better place.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Charlene and his sister, Peggie Duncan Watkins. He is survived by daughters, Debbie Jackson (Rick) and Donna Layne (Timmy); son,Ken Flinchum; granddaughters, Jessica Memitt Ashlee Memitt; grandson, Andrew Flinchum; great-grandson, Tristan Bonds, and nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to the staff at Carrington Place who surrounded him with love and comfort and kept him connected to family. Most special thanks to Rickelle, Teresa, Sandy and nurse practitioner, Jessica Hall . We are all so grateful.
Funeral servicea will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church, 330 Church St., Wytheville, VA 24382.
Published by SWVA Today on Dec. 2, 2020.