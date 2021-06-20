Ret. TSGT Donald "Freddy" Rouse
September 28, 1946 - June 18, 2021
MARION, Va.
Ret. TSGT Donald "Freddy" F. Rouse, age 74, passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021, at his home in Marion, Va.
Freddy was born in Chilhowie, Va., to the late Charles Rouse and Carrie Belle Rouse. Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Shelia Rouse; stepmother, Helen Rouse; brothers, Earnest Rouse, Robert Rouse, Elmer Rouse, and Leon Rouse; and sisters, Ora Lee Snavely and Edith "Dee Dee" Wymer.
Freddy retired from the U.S. Air Force with 22 years of service. He had served in Vietnam and was stationed in Thailand. He later retired from Smyth County Schools as a local bus driver with over 23 years of service.
He is survived by his son, Donny Rouse; daughter, Tammy Lee and husband, Daniel; grandchildren, KayLeigh Rouse, Megan Martin, Kelsey Liberto, and Kaitlin Halsey; great-grandchildren, Kyler Thomas, Denver Boone, Maizie Grace, and August Donlee; special friend, Athlyn Roark; and several nieces and nephews.
Private entombment services will be held at the Rose Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum in Marion with full military honors rendered by the Francis V.F.W. Post 4667 and the U.S. Air Force. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Rouse family.
Bradley's Funeral Home
Published by SWVA Today on Jun. 20, 2021.