Ret. Tsgt Donald "Freddy" Rouse
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
Ret. TSGT Donald "Freddy" Rouse

September 28, 1946 - June 18, 2021

MARION, Va.

Ret. TSGT Donald "Freddy" F. Rouse, age 74, passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021, at his home in Marion, Va.

Freddy was born in Chilhowie, Va., to the late Charles Rouse and Carrie Belle Rouse. Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Shelia Rouse; stepmother, Helen Rouse; brothers, Earnest Rouse, Robert Rouse, Elmer Rouse, and Leon Rouse; and sisters, Ora Lee Snavely and Edith "Dee Dee" Wymer.

Freddy retired from the U.S. Air Force with 22 years of service. He had served in Vietnam and was stationed in Thailand. He later retired from Smyth County Schools as a local bus driver with over 23 years of service.

He is survived by his son, Donny Rouse; daughter, Tammy Lee and husband, Daniel; grandchildren, KayLeigh Rouse, Megan Martin, Kelsey Liberto, and Kaitlin Halsey; great-grandchildren, Kyler Thomas, Denver Boone, Maizie Grace, and August Donlee; special friend, Athlyn Roark; and several nieces and nephews.

Private entombment services will be held at the Rose Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum in Marion with full military honors rendered by the Francis V.F.W. Post 4667 and the U.S. Air Force. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Rouse family.

Bradley's Funeral Home


Published by SWVA Today on Jun. 20, 2021.
Thank You for your service TSgt Donald F. Rouse, USAF, (ret). You have fought the fight and won your war. Godspeed Fellow Airman and NCO.
RONNIE HUTTON
Military
October 16, 2021
Mary and I are sorry to hear about Fred. What a guy, Our prayers and blessings to the family.
RICHARD RYAN
June 24, 2021
Freddy was my bus driver when I was younger he gave me chocolate chip cookies and dressed like Santa during Christmas time he was more than a bus driver to me he was my friend.
Ashley Flory
Student
June 22, 2021
Dear Rouse Family, I can hardly believe that another of my classmates have passed away. It seems every time I read the obituaries there is someone I know. Freddie was "one of a kind" and he will be greatly missed. I pray for peace and comfort for the family during this difficult time. Freddie will be truly missed here on earth, but heaven has gained another sweet soul. God's blessing and comfort to the family.
Lenora Brown
Friend
June 21, 2021
All the Rouse families, we are saddened to learn of Freddy leaving you but he has better things forever now. I knew him from SMF school & CH school. Our prayers for all those who loved him so much.
Alma Jean (Johnson) & Carl Pennington
Classmate
June 20, 2021
SO SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS. MAY GOD GIVE YOU COMFORT AND STRENGTH UNTIL YOU MEET AGAIN. BONNIE ROUSE HAGA, RALPH, TONY AND JOEL
BONNIE HAGA
Family
June 20, 2021
To the Family of my Dear Longtime Friend and Classmate: I send my deepest sympathy and respect as we who knew Freddie will now have another empty place in our hearts...a void that will never again be filled. My thoughts and Prayers will remain with his Friends and Family. Johnnie Cole/CHS Class of '66
Johnnie Cole/Abingdon
Friend
June 20, 2021
So very sorry to learn of the passing of Freddie. Our prayers for all the family.
Henry Freeman
Friend
June 20, 2021
It is with a shocked and saddened heart that I have lost yet another Classmate from CHS. Freddie and I shared in so many things during all our school years together and traveled many miles in our weekend "cruises" between the local towns back in the day. As soon as we graduated from High School we both enlisted in the Air Force (July '66) and lost track of each other for a good while. Freddie was like a Brother to me and though the years separated us as we look was our separatelives, we always retained that closeness. Those that were Blessed to have known him will be missing that smile and contagious humor he always shared with those he loved. There are so many more things I I could say about Freddie, but if you knew him, you know all the these same things. I will miss you my Friend and Buddy and will always cherish the wonderful memories the two of us made together. My sincere sympathy goes out to the Family and may God's peace and comfort be with you all. Go rest high on that mountain my Brother.
Johnnie Cole/Abingdon
Friend
June 20, 2021
Dear Donnie and Tammy, I am so sorry to hear of your fathers passing. He was such a good friend to me. He would help me out any time I asked. One day last year spring, I locked my keys up in my car at work. I really had no one to help me and called him. He went to my house and got my extra set up keys and brought them to me. He was such a good caring person and always talked about his family. He loved you both and the grand children so very much. He was so very proud of his children. Find comfort in the Lord as Freddy no longer is suffering. Praying for you too.
Karen Lundy
Friend
June 19, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear of Freddie's passing. I remember him from our childhood back in Seven Mile Ford. Sympathy to the family!
Helen Vernon
Friend
June 19, 2021
Donnie & Tammy
So sorry for your loss , but we know he is out of pain and singing in that heavenly choir, I loved singing with him he was always making our group laugh , he will be missed by many , May God be with you and hold your hand through the days
ahead Love to you all !! Mike & Doris ( Rouse) Blevins
Mike Blevins
Family
June 19, 2021
Sorry for your loss prayers for the coming days
Kenneth and Shirley Browning
Friend
June 19, 2021
