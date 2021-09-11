Donald Wynn
October 19, 1957 - September 8, 2021
MARION, Va.
Donald Wayne Wynn, age 63, passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at the John Randolph Medical Center. Donald was born in Bluefield, W.Va., to the late William and Clara Kegley Wynn. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Judith Lewis and Ruby Jean Woods; and his brother, Buddy Davis.
Donald passed away at 3:16 p.m., and those numbers are a testament to a life that cannot be memorialized by words alone. Donald was purely good through and through. He had the biggest heart, would do anything for anyone, and always saw the best in people. He loved his family above all else and his loss leaves a emptiness in their hearts.
Survivors include the love of his life, his wife of 23 years, Debbie Faye Wynn; his sons, Derrick Wynn and Ronnie Kroening; daughters, Crystal Anderson and husband, Reggie, and Amanda Jones and fiancé, James Pennington; brothers, Herman Wynn and Gary Wynn; sisters, Sylvia Hehemann, Shirley Akers, and Naomi Peeples; 12 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, many loving nieces and nephews including a special nephew, Samuel Lewis; his best friend, Larry Able; and his devoted cat, Blue.
Funeral services will be held 7 p.m., Monday, September 13, 2021, at the Bradley's Funeral Home chapel in Marion, with the Rev. Paul Shallenburg officiating. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. prior to the service. Condolences may be forwarded to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Wynn family.
Bradley's Funeral Home
938 North Main Street, Marion, VA 24354
Published by SWVA Today on Sep. 11, 2021.