Donna Lee Slagle
1967 - 2022
BORN
1967
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Highland Funeral Service-Lindsey Funeral Home - Rural Retreat
219 North Main Street
Rural Retreat, VA
Donna Lee Slagle

March 20, 1967 - January 11, 2022

Donna Lee Slagle, age 54, of Rural Retreat, Va., passed away on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. She was born in Smyth County, on March 20, 1967, the daughter of the late Charles Garnett Slagle and Shirley Mae Anderson Slagle.

She loved her family. She liked to go shopping, yard sales, and flea markets. She also liked to travel. She was a healthcare caregiver and manager. She loved Reese's and Coke with extra ice. She was very protective of her family. She was patient and forgiving.

She is survived by her partner of 12 years, B.J. Walk; sons, Aaron and Sarah Catron, and Adam and Frances Catron; daughter, Kaitlyn and Vince Hagy; sisters, Melanie and Hugh Mulgrew; grandchildren, Hailee, Eliana, Haven, Malina, Niles, Liam, Braylen, Luna, and Waylon; and nieces and nephews, Zachary Sheckells and Ashleigh Price, Hugh Thomas Mulgrew, and Harley Gragg.

On Saturday, January 15, 2022, the Slagle family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. at Lindsey Funeral Home in the James Lindsey Memorial Chapel.

Lindsey Funeral Home, Rural Retreat, Va., is serving the Slagle family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com.

Lindsey Funeral Home

219 N Main St., Rural Retreat, VA 24368
Published by SWVA Today on Jan. 15, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Highland Funeral Service-Lindsey Funeral Home - Rural Retreat
219 North Main Street PO Box 195, Rural Retreat, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Highland Funeral Service-Lindsey Funeral Home - Rural Retreat
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Highland Funeral Service-Lindsey Funeral Home - Rural Retreat.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.