Doris Hodge Sage
November 6, 1932 - September 26, 2020
Our loving mother, Doris Hodges Sage, born on November 6, 1932, from Cripple Creek, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 26, 2020, in La Plata, Maryland.
She was the daughter of Haney Monroe Hodges and Mattie Jones Hodges. She was married April 8, 1952, to George B. Sage from Rural Retreat, Virginia, and widowed in 1988. She was a retired FAA Government Secretary with 25 years of employment.
She had four children, Van Michael (who preceded her in death), Robert E. Sage, Russell E. Sage, and Tammy R. Scott, and a loving daughter-in-law, Terrye L. Sage and son-in-law, Patrick O. Scott. She loved her nine grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services and interment will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Carrol County, Virginia. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com
.
Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.