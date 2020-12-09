My memories of Doris go back to the time when she and her family lived next door to us in Bland Virginia in the early 1960s. I was only about ten years old at the time, but I remember Doris as being a good friend to my mother, who liked Doris very much. I remember Doris as being a very kind and gentle person who always had a positive attitude. I also remember her husband, EB, also as being a very kind and gentle person. Every memory I have of Doris and EB, they were always smiling and laughing. They must have been a great couple to have had as parents. I feel blessed to have known Doris and EB, even though is only was for a short time.

Robert Tickle Neighbor December 15, 2020