Doris Hounshell
1938 - 2020
BORN
1938
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA
Doris Hounshell

December 10, 1938 - December 5, 2020

BLAND, Va.

Doris Ann Shockley Hounshell went to be with the lord on Saturday, December 5, 2020. She was born to the late Bruce and Virginia Shockley in Pulaski on December 10, 1938.

Doris was a strong hardworking lady, spending most of her life working in sewing factories to ensure her family had what they needed. She never complained and put others comfort before her own. She was a simple lady who enjoyed family time.

Along with her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her first husband, E.B. Hounshell; her second husband, Vernon Neel; two brothers, Edward Shockley and Billy Shockley; and a special nephew, Todd Steffey.

Doris is survived by three children and their spouses, Kathy Roberts and husband, Gary, of Marion, Karen Umberger and husband, Chet, of Wytheville, and Mike Hounshell and wife, Dana, of Marion; a stepdaughter, Lori Newberry and husband, Mark, of Pittsboro, North Carolina. She had two grandchildren that always had a toy waiting for them at Granny's, Sara Beth Umberger Cregger and husband, Justin, of Wytheville, and Ethan B Hounshell of Marion. She gained a step grandchild with Ben Nunn, and wife, Mindy, of Wytheville. She was blessed with and proud of her great-grandbabies, Jeb and Gatlin Cregger. She is also survived by her sister, Linda Steffey and husband, Stanley, of Wytheville; and brothers, Benny Shockley and wife, Carol, of Bland, and David Shockley of Virginia Beach.

Funeral services will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Hounshell family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

938 North Main Street, Marion, Va.

Published by SWVA Today on Dec. 9, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry to hear about the passing of aunt Doris. She was a hard working lady.
Frances Painter
Acquaintance
December 17, 2020
Kathy, Karen and Mike. Sending love and prayers for comfort for you all.
Libby Barnes
Family
December 17, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss. Doris was a strong lady. I had the pleasure of going on a trip to the Smokey's with her and Karen. She will be missed. RIP Doris.
Jeanie Wilkinson
Friend
December 16, 2020
My memories of Doris go back to the time when she and her family lived next door to us in Bland Virginia in the early 1960s. I was only about ten years old at the time, but I remember Doris as being a good friend to my mother, who liked Doris very much. I remember Doris as being a very kind and gentle person who always had a positive attitude. I also remember her husband, EB, also as being a very kind and gentle person. Every memory I have of Doris and EB, they were always smiling and laughing. They must have been a great couple to have had as parents. I feel blessed to have known Doris and EB, even though is only was for a short time.
Robert Tickle
Neighbor
December 15, 2020
I enjoyed working and getting to know Doris at Kegley Manor. She was such a pleasure to work with. Always upbeat, dependable , considerate and just a lot of fun. I am sorry for your loss however I am sure each of you have many happy memories. You had a wonderful mother. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you and your families.

Molly Thompson
Friend
December 9, 2020
Kathy , Mike, and Karen and family .... As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Your mom was a very sweet lady.
judy reese
Friend
December 9, 2020
Much love and many prayers to your family!
Dorinda Layne
Friend
December 8, 2020
Love and prayers for the entire family.
Tommy and Vickie Kitts
Family
December 8, 2020
Kathy, Karen, Mike and families-
I'm so sorry to hear about the loss of your sweet Mom. Doris was such a nice lady and was always good to me. Sending love to all of you.
Tonya & Carl Akers
Family
December 8, 2020
Sheriff Blake Andis and the Members of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office would like to express their sympathy in the death of Doris Hounshell. If our Sheriff’s Office can be of assistance to you during your time of sadness, please do not hesitate to contact us.

Sheriff Andis and Members of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office
Sheriff Blake Andis
December 8, 2020
Rita and I are so sorry for your loss...



Tom Roseberry
Friend
December 7, 2020
We are so sorry for the loss of your mother, grandmother and all the family. It is a terrible thing when you loose your mother. After 18years I still want to pick up the phone to call and tell my mom something and realize she's not there. Mothers are always in our hearts, from the time we wake up till we go to bed. I love you cousins and wish I could say something to make your sadness go away. Just know you are in my thoughts and prayers and I love you all.
Sylvia Sadler
Family
December 7, 2020
Kathy & Gary, Mike & Dana, & Families, Very sorry to hear of your Mom;s passing...We pray for comfort at this difficult time...with sympathy, Mike & Teresa..
Michael Snavely
December 7, 2020
Sorry for your loss
Jerry Jones
Friend
December 7, 2020
I went to school with Doris. She was 2 years ahead of me. Didn't live far from me growing up. Payers for the family
Linda McPeak
Classmate
December 7, 2020
Karen, Kathy and Mike,
So sorry to hear of your Mom's passing. She was such a sweet lady and always made me feel welcome. I pray the Great Comforter will give you all "the peace that passes all understand to guard your hearts and minds."
Laura Harkey
Friend
December 7, 2020
Dear Mike, Kathy, and Karen,
We are truly sorry for the loss of your Mom.
What a lovely video tribute of her that truly showed how special she was and how her smile was contagious. She always took such good care of her northern relatives and we will always remember her.
She will be missed but not forgotten
God bless.
Brian & Candace Shockley
Family
December 7, 2020
Many prayers go out to the family. Doris was a special lady and a pleasure to know, she would spend some time here with some family members when she was growing up and I always liked to be included in their adventures, loved Doris and God Bless all her family.
Sarah Grimes
Family
December 7, 2020
Prayers and thoughts for each of you during this sorrowful time. May God give you peace, comfort and strength in the days ahead and through the holidays. Cherish the memories and good times you have made over the years. Your mom will always live in your hearts and traditions
Juanita Harris Shields
Friend
December 7, 2020
Mike my family and I are so sorry to hear about your Mother. Our thoughts and prayers will be with you and your family. Again so sorry.
Boy Davidson
December 7, 2020
E.B., Doris, Kathy, Karen, and Mike are a special part of my childhood memories. Prayers for comfort for all of the family, extended family, and friends. ❤
Margaret Pauley Bowles
Family
December 7, 2020
Mike, Kathy and family,
Dean and I are so sorry to hear about your mother’s passing. Please know you all will be in our prayers!!
Dean & Lisa Berry
Dean Berry
Friend
December 6, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. Love and prayers. Lana and Kayla
Lana Pugh
Friend
December 6, 2020
My love, my thoughts, and my prayers are with all of those who grieve the loss of such a remarkable woman. May God comfort you, and may you cherish the no doubt fond memories you hold in your hearts. As we weep, it is to heal from her absence. As we remember, it is to love her as she loved us. As we live, it is to honor her through our actions.
Benjamin Howe
Family
December 6, 2020
