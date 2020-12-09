Doris Hounshell
December 10, 1938 - December 5, 2020
BLAND, Va.
Doris Ann Shockley Hounshell went to be with the lord on Saturday, December 5, 2020. She was born to the late Bruce and Virginia Shockley in Pulaski on December 10, 1938.
Doris was a strong hardworking lady, spending most of her life working in sewing factories to ensure her family had what they needed. She never complained and put others comfort before her own. She was a simple lady who enjoyed family time.
Along with her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her first husband, E.B. Hounshell; her second husband, Vernon Neel; two brothers, Edward Shockley and Billy Shockley; and a special nephew, Todd Steffey.
Doris is survived by three children and their spouses, Kathy Roberts and husband, Gary, of Marion, Karen Umberger and husband, Chet, of Wytheville, and Mike Hounshell and wife, Dana, of Marion; a stepdaughter, Lori Newberry and husband, Mark, of Pittsboro, North Carolina. She had two grandchildren that always had a toy waiting for them at Granny's, Sara Beth Umberger Cregger and husband, Justin, of Wytheville, and Ethan B Hounshell of Marion. She gained a step grandchild with Ben Nunn, and wife, Mindy, of Wytheville. She was blessed with and proud of her great-grandbabies, Jeb and Gatlin Cregger. She is also survived by her sister, Linda Steffey and husband, Stanley, of Wytheville; and brothers, Benny Shockley and wife, Carol, of Bland, and David Shockley of Virginia Beach.
Funeral services will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Hounshell family.
Published by SWVA Today on Dec. 9, 2020.