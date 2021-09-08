Dorothy "Dottie" Boehm
March 27, 1955 - September 2, 2021
MARION, Va.
Dorothy Baber Boehm, age 66, passed away on Thursday September 2, 2021, at the Smyth County Community Hospital in Marion.
Dottie was born on an Air Force base in Guam and was preceded in death by her parents, Ernie and Mary Ann Baber. She grew up in Woodstock, Va., and graduated from Central High School. Dottie received her Bachelor's Degree and Masters in Education from Virginia Tech. She taught for 12 years at Tazewell Elementary and Rivermont Elementary in Tazewell County. She finished her career at Atkins Elementary retiring in 2016. She enjoyed reading, traveling, yard selling, and helping raise her grandkids. She was member of the Saumsville Christian Church in Saumsville, Va., and attended St. Johns Catholic Church in Marion. She was a lifetime member of the Girl Scouts of America and a member of the National Education Association.
Survivors include, her husband of 43 years, David R. Boehm; children, Christina Plummer and husband, Joseph, and Jennifer Boehm; grandchildren, David Plummer, Grayson Plummer, and Carter Plummer; brothers and sisters, Marvin Baber, Donnie Baber, Ann Lloyd, Ernie R. Baber, Sandi Crowe and husband, Ronnie; and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 11, 2021, at St. John's Catholic Church in Marion, with Father Francis Xavier Musolooza officiating. Entombment will follow in Rosewood Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 10, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion. Flowers will be appreciated or memorial contributions can be made to the Dorothy "Dottie" Boehm Scholarship Fund via the Bank of Marion, P.O. Box 1067 Marion, VA 24354. Expressions of sympathy may be sent tot he family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Boehm family.
Bradley's Funeral Home
Published by SWVA Today on Sep. 8, 2021.