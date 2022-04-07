Dorothy Gearldine Correll, 77, of Pilot, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, March 25, 2022. Gearldine was born on October 19, 1944, to the late Percy and Jessie Allen Jones. In addition to her parents, Gearldine was preceded in death by husband, Grady Hoyle Cromer; husband, Arnold Lee Correll; and brothers, Dennis Jones and David Jones.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Grady and Jessica Aaron Cromer; grandson, Grady Bennett Cromer; sisters and brothers-in-law, Mae Henderson, Janie and Sam Martin, and Darlene and Wayne Ratcliff; brothers, Codell Jones, Bill Jones, and Tommy Jones; sister-in-law, Jeannie Jones; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Gearldine loved children and animals, both of which she worried were never warm enough or fed enough. Although she referred to everyone as "honey" or "sweetheart," the true lights of her life were her son and grandson.
The family would like to thank Carilion Hospice and special caregiver and friend Cynthia "Bobbi" Conner for their wonderful care of Gearldine.
A funeral service was held 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the McCoy Funeral Home Chapel with Simon Jones officiating. Interment followed at Westview Cemetery. The family received friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday evening, March 29, 2022, at McCoy Funeral Home, 150 Country Club Drive SW, Blacksburg.
SO SORRY FOR THE FAMILIES LOSS.WE SEND OUR CONDOLENCES TO YOU ALL.MAY GOD BLESS YOU.
Marcella&Donnie Lytton
March 30, 2022
Gearldine was a loving, kind person who was good to everyone. She was a good friend and i will miss her, she loved her Family and I 'm sure she has a special place in Heaven.
Ellen Marie Walters
Friend
March 28, 2022
Geraldine and Janie were small brother Dennis would put fur coat under the bed which scared Geraldine so I had to Sleep on the outside of the bed. She was an unselfish and caring person. Doing many things for her family. She is going to be missed greatly and never replaced. She adored her son and grandson immensely and I'm sure they also did her. Sadly missed and never forgotten. Sam and sister Janie.