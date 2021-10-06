Menu
Dorothy McIntyre Greer
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA
Dorothy McIntyre Greer

May 5, 1947 - October 5, 2021

MARION, Va.

Dorothy McIntyre Greer, age 74, went Home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at the Smyth County Community Hospital in Marion, Va.

Dorothy was born in Smyth County, to the late Emory and Ruby Suit McIntyre. Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by siblings, Franklin McIntyre, Clarence McIntyre, Lloyd McIntyre, Ruby McIntyre, and infant Pearl McIntyre, and a great-grandson, Michael Hawkins.

Dorothy was a dedicated wife and mother that put Christ and her family at the top of her list. She enjoyed taking care and raising her family throughout the years. Her love for helping extended beyond her family and into her community. She worked many years in childcare at the Marion Church of God, and lastly working at the Marion Baptist Church Childcare. Dorothy loved her Lord and was a faithful member of Russell's Chapel in Marion. She exemplified a strong Christian woman to her family and loved her church family, especially her Pastor, Herman Cress.

She is survived by her loving husband of almost 54 years Charles Greer; her four children, Lesa Burkett and husband, Steve, Kimberly Fry and husband, Eddie, Alan Greer and wife, Amanda, and Chad Greer and wife, Debra; brothers, Kenneth McIntyre and wife, Nita and Bobby Joe McIntyre; sister, Betty Stovall; grandchildren, Jason, Kelsey, Brooklynn, Bree, Cody, Ashley, Brianna, Tanner, Ellie, Shane, Gage, Dakota, Colton, Timothy, Katie, Bryan, and Chasity; great-grandchildren, Jason, Carter, Lucas, Macey, and Madilynn; along with several nieces, nephews; special friends, Mary and Jim Bo Osborne; and her Russell's Chapel Church Family.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, October 8, 2021, at Russell's Chapel Church with Pastor Herman Cress officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Friday at the church. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Thomas Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the church at 10:15 a.m. for the procession to the cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradlesyfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Greer family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

Published by SWVA Today on Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Russell’s Chapel Church
VA
Oct
8
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Russell’s Chapel Church
VA
Oct
9
Memorial Gathering
10:15a.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home for the procession to the cemetery
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA
Oct
9
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Thomas Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
13 Entries
GFL Environmental
October 8, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this time.
Gary & Lois Overbay
Friend
October 7, 2021
My sympathy and prayers
Helen Heffinger
October 7, 2021
Kim
I just want to express my sincere condolences To you and your family for the loss of your precious mother. May the Holy Spirit comfort you at this time in your life which is causing you pain. You and your entire family will be in my daily prayers. God-bless you all.
Deloris Stevenson
October 7, 2021
Charlie and family,
I was so saddened to hear the news of Dorothy's passing. She was always so sweet, humble and kind. And I always felt the presence of God when she was near. I know she will be sorely missed, but I know she is now resting in Jesus' arms. Prayers of grace and peace for the family.
Love, Jill
Jill McKinnon
October 7, 2021
Dorothy was a beautiful lady inside and out. She had such a big heart and always kind words to say. She was such an inspiration to everyone. Most of all Dorothy loved the Lord, her church and her family. Dorothy was a loving and caring lady and she will be missed by many. Praying for the family during this difficult time. May God give each of you peace and comfort.
Mark & Jennifer Tuell
October 6, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Karen Blevins
October 6, 2021
Prayers for God's grace upon your family through this time of bereavement. I will miss hearing Dorothy's sweet and kind voice as she always greeted me as she came in the church for services. Dorothy was a precious lady and she will be greatly missed.
Kent Tilson
Friend
October 5, 2021
Dorothy. You will be missed so much. I know you have cross Jordan and now you are rejoicing with the master to suffer no more
Linda Jennings
Friend
October 5, 2021
So sorry for your loss, may happy memories get you all through this difficult time.
Deena Barron
Friend
October 5, 2021
Dorothy was one of the most kind and loving people I've ever had the privilege of knowing. She always welcomed me with open arms no matter how long I had been away from church. I will keep Charlie and all her family in my prayers in the days to come.
Alicia Wickwire
Friend
October 5, 2021
Dorothy is one of the sweetest and caring people I have had the honor of knowing. Her love for the Lord and her family can not be measured. Our family has prayed hard for her to be healed, and God answered. I will truly miss getting to give her a hug after Sunday morning services. We will be praying for all the family in their time of grief.
TJ, Crystal, and Johnathon Greer
Friend
October 5, 2021
Lesa and family, we are do deeply sorry for your loss. Our prayer is that you will find comfort in the days ahead knowing that you all gave our prayers and our love. Cherish the memories and smile with joy. You are never without a piece of your mom within your hearts. We love you, The Fleischer family
Linda and Bob Fleischer
Friend
October 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 13 of 13 results