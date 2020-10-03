Douglas MacArthur Painter
May 25, 1944 - September 30, 2020
Douglas MacArthur Painter age 76, of Max Meadows, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.
He served as a United States Marine. Doug owned and operated Painter Refrigeration until he retired, then spent his time enjoying his farm.
Survivors include son, Curtis "Chip" Painter of Max Meadows; brothers, Glen Painter and Walter Painter; sisters, Sherri Epperly Case of Wytheville, and Kate Roeder; and many special friends and extended family.
Funeral services will be held 7 p.m. Monday, October 5, 2020, at Grubb Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Don Scott officiating. The family will receive friends Monday from 6 until the time of the service at Grubb Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin, Va.
. The Painter family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home.