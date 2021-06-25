I just learned of the passing of Dougie and would like to give my sincere condolences for Donna and all of the Rowland family. I was blessed greatly attending Open Door Baptist Church while Dougie and later his dad Doug Sr. were the pastors there. I will always cherish the friendship and love that the Rowland family extended to me during my years living in Rural Retreat. I learned so much about the Bible and Christian fellowship while attending church there. I was blessed beyond measure by knowing and counting the Rowland family as some of the best friends I could ever have. Prayers for Donna and family and I look forward to seeing Doug, Shirley, and Dougie again in heaven one day , what a wonderful time that will be.... Amen



Tommy Rumburg Friend July 2, 2021