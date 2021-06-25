Douglas Allen Rowland
February 15, 1957 - June 23, 2021
STATESVILLE, N.C.
CHILHOWIE, Va.
Evangelist Douglas Allen Rowland, 64, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Doug was born in Fairfax, Virginia, to the late Douglas L. and Shirley McClure Rowland. Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Sam and Lucy McClure, Clay and Anna Rowland, and his infant sister, Tammy Rowland.
Doug was called to preach at age 17 and attended Liberty Bible Institute in Lynchburg, Virginia. Soon after graduation, Doug met and married the love of his life and best friend Donna Priddy in Lynchburg in 1977. Together their ministry took them to Florida, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Virginia to pastor churches. Doug spent recent years preaching revivals and encouraging believers along the east coast. He recently authored a book based on his life stories and his favorite sermons. Doug loved gospel singing, preaching, his family, and church. His love for the Lord and the Church was evident to all who knew him. A faithful member of Western Avenue Baptist in Statesville, his church will miss their "amen guy." He always had a smile, a joke, or song to share with friends, family, and the strangers he befriended wherever he went.
He is survived by his beautiful bride, Donna; daughters, Laura Beth Rhodes (Jeremy) and Jennifer (Josh) Thompson; seven grandchildren, Hannah, Benjamin, Levi, Sarah, and Judah Rhodes, and Cameron and Olivia Thompson; brothers, Joe (Cindy) Rowland and Jeff (Haley) Rowland; six nieces, three nephews, and 14 great-nieces and nephews. He also left behind his faithful dog, Sammy.
Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at the Macedonia Baptist Church with Pastor Jerry Eggers and Pastor Andy Lackey officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 until 5 p.m. on Saturday evening at the church.
Bradley's Funeral Chapel
Published by SWVA Today on Jun. 25, 2021.