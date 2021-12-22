Menu
Duane Ruben Billips
FUNERAL HOME
A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home - White Gate/Pearisburg
2508 Walkers Creek Valley Road
Pearisburg, VA
Duane Ruben Billips

August 14, 1934 - December 13, 2021

Duane Ruben Billips, 87, of White Gate, Va., was called home to be with his heavenly father on Monday, December 13, 2021. He was born on August 14, 1934, in Wolf Creek, Va., to the late Alonzo William and Etha Lucille Tracy Billips.

Duane graduated from Pearisburg High School and from George Peabody College for Teachers in Nashville, Tenn. A member of the White Gate Community since 1947, Duane taught in Giles County Public Schools for 32 years. Mr. Billips was a devout Christian and a faithful servant to the Lord. He was a long-time member of Mt. Zion Methodist Church and taught Sunday School there for over 50 years. He was a member of the Wabash Lodge #189 for many years. A lover of the outdoors, Duane spent much of his free time hunting, trapping, and fishing.

In his retirement years, Duane traveled with family and friends on many Sunshine Tours. One of his favorite places to visit was St. Louis, Missouri as it was home to his favorite baseball team, the Cardinals. Duane was an avid reader and kept a daily journal for nearly all his adult years. Striking up conversations with all those he met, Duane never met a stranger and was always willing to share a story or his favorite scripture. Duane had a passion for sports, farming, and collecting coins, knives, and caps. Most of all, he had a passion for serving his Lord and Savior, with whom he is now rejoicing.

Those family members left to cherish his memories include his beloved wife of 59 years, Ella Marie Bocock Billips of White Gate, Va.; his daughter, Diana Billips (Steve Yonts) of Ceres, Va.; his son, Anthony Billips of Roanoke, Va.; his granddaughter, Emily Cassell of Christiansburg, Va.; his sisters-in-law, Verna Brumfield of Salem, Va., and Sue (Gary) Woodyard of Goldsboro, N.C.; his brother-in-law, George Bocock of Orlando, Fla.; several nieces, nephews, and special friends; and special pets, Mr. Thomas and Daisy.

Besides his parents, Duane was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Loyd George and Ruby Lee Gusler Bocock.

Funeral services were held on Friday, December 17, 2021, at A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home Chapel, White Gate, with Charles Henderson officiating. Burial followed in Stinson Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home from noon until service time, 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made in Duane's honor to the Stinson Cemetery Fund, 2508 Walkers Creek Rd., Pearisburg, VA 24134.

"I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me." - Philippians 4:13.

The Billips family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandsons.com, (540) 921-2985.
Published by SWVA Today on Dec. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home Chapel
White Gate, VA
Dec
17
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home Chapel
White Gate, VA
Diana, I just came across this. I pray peace is granted to you and your family! God Bless you!
Tim Brown
Classmate
December 16, 2021
Anthony,
So sorry to hear about your dad. You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers!!
Alan and Kristen Seaver
Friend
December 14, 2021
Duane, was one the best people I have ever known! He once said after the death of his mom, “I know where she is and I know how to get there.” Duane today is with his mom. God is good to give us special people in our lives.
David Brumfield
Friend
December 14, 2021
