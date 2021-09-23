Dwight David Spence
Dwight David Spence, 64, of Floyd, passed away. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Paul Spence and Zelma Mae Thompson Spence; and his brother, Gary Paul Spence.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Isaac and Chris Spence; daughter and son-in-law, Stevie and Lowell Bowman; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Melissa Spence, sisters and brother-in-laws, Velva and Garry Lineback, and Reva Kay and Bobby Pack; and grandchildren, Kiley Smith, Natalee Spence, Thomas Bowman, Max Bowman and Harper Spence.
Dwight was a 1974 graduate of Floyd County High School where he played football for the Buffaloes. He was an avid coach of youth baseball and softball. He enjoyed attending and watching Floyd County sports. Dwight was also a huge Dallas Cowboys fan and loved to watch Nascar races.
He was a master craftsman and a very talented cabinet maker. His cabinets are installed in many houses throughout The New River Valley. When he was not working in his cabinet shop, he enjoyed hiking, canoeing and driving around in his classic sports cars.
Dwight was proud of his grandchildren and loved his family. He opened his home to many of his family members throughout the years when they were in need. He didn't hesitate to help when he was able.
A small, private, family service is planned due to COVID restrictions.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com
.
Published by SWVA Today on Sep. 23, 2021.