Dwight David Spence
FUNERAL HOME
Maberry Funeral Home
367 South Locust Street
Floyd, VA
Dwight David Spence

Dwight David Spence, 64, of Floyd, passed away. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Paul Spence and Zelma Mae Thompson Spence; and his brother, Gary Paul Spence.

Left to cherish his memory is his son and daughter-in-law, Isaac and Chris Spence; daughter and son-in-law, Stevie and Lowell Bowman; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Melissa Spence; sisters and brothers-in-law, Velva and Garry Lineback and Reva Kay and Bobby Pack; and grandchildren, Kiley Smith, Natalee Spence, Thomas Bowman, Max Bowman and Harper Spence.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 2, 2021, in the Jacksonville Cemetery with the Rev. Richard Thomas officiating.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.

Published by SWVA Today on Sep. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Jacksonville Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Maberry Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss of Dwight. My sincere condolences go out to your family for your loss. (Psalms 94:19)
Ryan
September 20, 2021
