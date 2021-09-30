Dwight David Spence
Dwight David Spence, 64, of Floyd, passed away. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Paul Spence and Zelma Mae Thompson Spence; and his brother, Gary Paul Spence.
Left to cherish his memory is his son and daughter-in-law, Isaac and Chris Spence; daughter and son-in-law, Stevie and Lowell Bowman; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Melissa Spence; sisters and brothers-in-law, Velva and Garry Lineback and Reva Kay and Bobby Pack; and grandchildren, Kiley Smith, Natalee Spence, Thomas Bowman, Max Bowman and Harper Spence.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 2, 2021, in the Jacksonville Cemetery with the Rev. Richard Thomas officiating.
Published by SWVA Today on Sep. 30, 2021.