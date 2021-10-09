Eddie Eugene "Big Ed" Edwards
January 25, 1964 - October 5, 2021
Eddie Eugene "Big Ed" Edwards, age 57, of Max Meadows, Va., passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. He was born on January 25, 1964, in Wythe County, and was preceded in death by his father, Zelmer Eugene Edwards and daughter, Emily Elaine Edwards.
Survivors include his mother, Mary A. Edwards of Barren Springs, Va.; brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Missy Edwards of Barren Springs; niece, Amber Dunford; nephew, Luke Edwards; and great niece, Remi Dunford.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Riverview Church of God with the Reverend Eddie Dalton officiating. Interment will follow at Snow Cemetery.
The family received friends Friday, October 8, 2021, from 5 until 7 p.m. at the church.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com
Reese Funeral Home, Austinville, Va. is serving the Edwards family.
Published by SWVA Today on Oct. 9, 2021.