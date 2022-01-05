Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SWVA Today
SWVA Today Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Edna Joyce Hall
1932 - 2022
BORN
1932
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Seaver Brown Funeral Home
237 East Main Street
Marion, VA
Edna Joyce Hall

November 10, 1932 - January 1, 2022

CHILHOWIE, Va.

Edna Joyce Hall, age 89, passed away on Saturday, January 1, 2022, at Carrington Place of Rural Retreat.

Joyce was a loving Wife, Mom and Mamaw. She cared for her family, friends and the many patients she looked after during her time as an aide for Southwest Virginia Mental Health Institute. Joyce loved her cat and dog; and she will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Camet Jackson Hall; son, Ricky Duane Hall; infant daughter, Melissa Karen Hall; parents, Adam and Mattie Mize; several sisters, and a brother.

Joyce is survived by her daughters, Diane Doane of Chilhowie, Va., and Gail Hutton and husband, Billy, of Marion, Va.; sons, Jack Hall and wife, Susan, of Marion, Va., and Sam Hall and wife, Suzi, of Rural Retreat, Va.; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

At Joyce's request, all services are private.

To share memories of Edna Joyce Hall , please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Joyce's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.

Published by SWVA Today on Jan. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Seaver Brown Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Seaver Brown Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.