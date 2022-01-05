Edna Joyce Hall
November 10, 1932 - January 1, 2022
CHILHOWIE, Va.
Edna Joyce Hall, age 89, passed away on Saturday, January 1, 2022, at Carrington Place of Rural Retreat.
Joyce was a loving Wife, Mom and Mamaw. She cared for her family, friends and the many patients she looked after during her time as an aide for Southwest Virginia Mental Health Institute. Joyce loved her cat and dog; and she will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Camet Jackson Hall; son, Ricky Duane Hall; infant daughter, Melissa Karen Hall; parents, Adam and Mattie Mize; several sisters, and a brother.
Joyce is survived by her daughters, Diane Doane of Chilhowie, Va., and Gail Hutton and husband, Billy, of Marion, Va.; sons, Jack Hall and wife, Susan, of Marion, Va., and Sam Hall and wife, Suzi, of Rural Retreat, Va.; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
At Joyce's request, all services are private.
