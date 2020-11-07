Edward Jerome Fry
April 16, 1946 - November 4, 2020
Edward Jerome Fry, age 74, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at his home in Wytheville, Virginia. He fought a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was the youngest son of the late Andrew R. and Ruth Grubb Fry.
Edward was a well-known, skilled carpenter and a lifetime farmer. He was also a loving husband and father.
Edward is survived by his wife of 53 years, Juanita Harris Fry; his daughter, Deborah and her husband, Daniel Gravley, of Wytheville; his son, Eddie and his wife, Kim Fry, of Atkins; and his daughter, Christy Rodgers of Wytheville. He leaves four grandchildren, Christopher and Michael Rodgers of Wytheville, Ellie and her husband, Cody Wirtel, of St. Louis, Missouri, and Tanner Fry of St. Louis, Missouri; five step-grandchildren, Shane Smith of Wytheville, Gage Smith of Wytheville, Cody and his wife, Kasey Umberger, of Wytheville, Ashley and her husband, Stephen Quinn, of Wytheville, and Brianna Umberger of Atkins; a great-grandson, Carter Fry of St. Louis, Missouri; his sisters, Claudine Steffey of Dublin, and Mildred and her husband, Ted Miller, of Crockett; his brother, A.R. and wife, Shirley Fry, of Wytheville, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends and be remembered by many. Special thanks to Dr. James McConnell, Blue Ridge Cancer Center, and Wythe Hospice of Southwest Virginia.
Funeral services were held 7 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020, at Grubb Funeral Home Chapel conducted by the Reverend Kent Lewis. The family received friends Friday from 5 p.m. until service time. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Mt. Pleasant Community Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com
.
Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by SWVA Today on Nov. 7, 2020.