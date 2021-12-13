Menu
Edward VanCrouse
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Edward Van Crouse

November 22, 1936 - December 11, 2021

BRISTOL, Va.

Edward Van Crouse, age 85, passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at the Valley Health Care Center in Chilhowie, Va.

Mr. Crouse was born in Smyth County, Va. to the late Robert Crouse and Doshie Weaver Crouse and was preceded in death by his brothers, Earl and Buford Crouse; his sisters, Betty Trivett and Nancy McCallister; and half brothers, Ray, Jack, Roy and Bud Crouse. Mr. Crouse worked for H.S. Williams Metal Building Company and also owned his own metal building company. He enjoyed playing the fiddle and line dancing.

Survivors include brothers, Paul Crouse and wife, Judy of Marion, Harold Crouse and wife, Brenda of Chilhowie, Larry Crouse of Sugar Grove and Robert Crouse Jr. and wife, Sarah of Wilksboro, Pa.; sisters, Joann Sproles of Bristol, Bonnie Sue Hinchey of Bristol, and Lila Brooks and husband, Ron of Marion; sisters-in-law, Dee Crouse and Nancy Tallman; numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving family and friends also survive.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at the Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion with Pastor Scott Price officiating. Interment will follow in Rose Lawn Cemetery, with nephews serving as pallbearers. Chris Williams will serve as an honorary pallbearer. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to services. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Crouse family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

938 North Main Street Marion, VA 24354

Published by SWVA Today on Dec. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
-NO TEARS IN HEAVEN-

There will be no tears in Heaven,
God has promised, no more pain,
And the Son will shine so brightly
He will cancel out the rain.

In a place that is so perfect,
No tear would there abide..
For no sadness can enable
With our Lord there by our side.

So sing now, 'Glory, Glory'
For soon that time will be,
When He wraps His robes around us,
There in Heaven...You and Me.

We will sing our songs of gladness
Our joy no longer hidden,
As friends and family greet us
For there'll be no tears in Heaven.......


Author: Carolyn Ford Witt

We send our love to all friends and family during this time of loss. May god rest his hands on all and give comfort in knowing that his son has returned to him.
Krystal Snider
Family
December 14, 2021
Dear Lila and family,
I am sorry for your loss. I know God will comfort and give you peace at this time.

Love and prayer,
"Polly" Mrs. Reamus Hall

Titus 2:13 Looking for His soon return.
John 14:1-4
Margaret Hall
Friend
December 13, 2021
Sheriff Blake Andis and the Members of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office would like to express their sympathy in the death of Edward Crouse. If our Sheriff’s Office can be of assistance to you during your time of sadness, please do not hesitate to contact us.

Sheriff Andis and Members of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office
Sheriff Blake Andis
December 13, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Kimberly Godwin
Acquaintance
December 13, 2021
Paul, I am so sorry for your loss, we are praying for you all.
Sonya Dowell Eller
December 13, 2021
Prayers for you all!
Judy Taylor Olinger
Acquaintance
December 12, 2021
