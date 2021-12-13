Edward Van Crouse
November 22, 1936 - December 11, 2021
BRISTOL, Va.
Edward Van Crouse, age 85, passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at the Valley Health Care Center in Chilhowie, Va.
Mr. Crouse was born in Smyth County, Va. to the late Robert Crouse and Doshie Weaver Crouse and was preceded in death by his brothers, Earl and Buford Crouse; his sisters, Betty Trivett and Nancy McCallister; and half brothers, Ray, Jack, Roy and Bud Crouse. Mr. Crouse worked for H.S. Williams Metal Building Company and also owned his own metal building company. He enjoyed playing the fiddle and line dancing.
Survivors include brothers, Paul Crouse and wife, Judy of Marion, Harold Crouse and wife, Brenda of Chilhowie, Larry Crouse of Sugar Grove and Robert Crouse Jr. and wife, Sarah of Wilksboro, Pa.; sisters, Joann Sproles of Bristol, Bonnie Sue Hinchey of Bristol, and Lila Brooks and husband, Ron of Marion; sisters-in-law, Dee Crouse and Nancy Tallman; numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving family and friends also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at the Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion with Pastor Scott Price officiating. Interment will follow in Rose Lawn Cemetery, with nephews serving as pallbearers. Chris Williams will serve as an honorary pallbearer. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to services. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Crouse family.
Bradley's Funeral Home
938 North Main Street Marion, VA 24354
Published by SWVA Today on Dec. 13, 2021.