Edward Bailey Yonce
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Grubb Funeral Home
215 South 6th Street
Wytheville, VA
Edward Bailey Yonce

December 17, 1944 - September 9, 2021

Edward Bailey Yonce, age 76, passed away at Carington, on Thursday, September 9, 2021. He was from Cripple Creek, Va. he was born on December 17, 1944 in Rural Retreat, Va. one of 12 children to the late Davis Grayson Yonce and Sarah Rich Yonce. He was preceded in death also by two brothers, Stuart Yonce Virgil Yonce. Eddie ran the Cripple Creek Grocery for almost 50 years and was still operating the store at the time of his sickness and was also Postmaster at the Cripple Creek Post office. He was also a farmer for several years.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Frances Williams Yonce; son, Victor Edward Yonce; five brothers, Emmett Yonce of Daleville, Va.; Howard Yonce of Ovid, N.Y.; Jerry and Carl Yonce both of Wytheville; Rufus Yonce of Alaska; four sisters, Mabel Cline of Rural Retreat; Darlene Garland of Max Meadows; Aileen Brown of Vinton; and Frances Smelser of Wytheville; two sisters-in-law, Eva Crockett of Cripple Creek; Shirley Anders and Ted of Bland.

There will be no visitation, a private graveside will be held at Rosewood Memorial Garden in Rural Retreat and Covid-19 restrictions will apply. The family appreciates thoughts and prayer but request no food please. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the charity of your choice. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com The Yonce family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home in Wytheville.
Published by SWVA Today on Sep. 15, 2021.
Grubb Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Praying for your comfort during this time of loss.
Dolores Frye Moore
September 16, 2021
May the love of your friends and family carry you through this time of grief. Please know that we will always remember Eddie and will miss him terribly. He was a good friend.
Jane and John Davis
Friend
September 15, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Eddie was a wonderful person and will be greatly missed. Sending prayers for al God Bless.
Sandy Jonas Vipperman
September 14, 2021
