Edward Bailey Yonce
December 17, 1944 - September 9, 2021
Edward Bailey Yonce, age 76, passed away at Carington, on Thursday, September 9, 2021. He was from Cripple Creek, Va. he was born on December 17, 1944 in Rural Retreat, Va. one of 12 children to the late Davis Grayson Yonce and Sarah Rich Yonce. He was preceded in death also by two brothers, Stuart Yonce Virgil Yonce. Eddie ran the Cripple Creek Grocery for almost 50 years and was still operating the store at the time of his sickness and was also Postmaster at the Cripple Creek Post office. He was also a farmer for several years.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Frances Williams Yonce; son, Victor Edward Yonce; five brothers, Emmett Yonce of Daleville, Va.; Howard Yonce of Ovid, N.Y.; Jerry and Carl Yonce both of Wytheville; Rufus Yonce of Alaska; four sisters, Mabel Cline of Rural Retreat; Darlene Garland of Max Meadows; Aileen Brown of Vinton; and Frances Smelser of Wytheville; two sisters-in-law, Eva Crockett of Cripple Creek; Shirley Anders and Ted of Bland.
There will be no visitation, a private graveside will be held at Rosewood Memorial Garden in Rural Retreat and Covid-19 restrictions will apply. The family appreciates thoughts and prayer but request no food please. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the charity of your choice
Published by SWVA Today on Sep. 15, 2021.