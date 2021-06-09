Menu
Eleanor Ann Dudley Gold
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home - White Gate/Pearisburg
2508 Walkers Creek Valley Road
Pearisburg, VA
Eleanor Ann Dudley Gold

Eleanor Ann Dudley Gold, 86, of Bland, Va., passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at her home. She was born on August 4, 1934, in Shelby, N.C., the daughter of the late Ambrose D. and Eleanor Parks Dudley.

Ann was a wonderful and generous person. She enjoyed gardening and tending to her roses. Known as "Mother Christmas", she loved Christmas time decorating and gift giving. She took care of her family, no matter how old they were, and will be greatly missed by those who loved her.

Left to cherish her memory are the love of her life, her loving husband of 67 years, Dr. D. Jack Gold; her daughter and son-in-law, Eleanor G. and the Rev. Martin Armstrong; her son, David Gold; two grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

Per her wishes, she has been cremated and no services are planned at this time.

The Gold family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandsons.com, (540) 921-2985.
Published by SWVA Today on Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home - White Gate/Pearisburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. I am so sorry. I just found out about this. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. Love, Samantha, Richard, William and Veronica Hughes
Samantha Hughes
Family
August 27, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. We were incredibly lucky to have known such a dear, sweet, warm and gentle lady. Our family always looked forward to her visits and seeing her beautiful and friendly smile. Ms. Gold always made those days extra special for us and she will be sadly missed. I can only imagine all of the wonderful memories you have of her, to treasure always.
The Poovey Family
Other
July 25, 2021
So sorry about the passing of Mrs. Gold!! You all are in my thoughts and prayers!!
Jonell Ward
Acquaintance
June 1, 2021
