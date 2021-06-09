Eleanor Ann Dudley Gold
Eleanor Ann Dudley Gold, 86, of Bland, Va., passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at her home. She was born on August 4, 1934, in Shelby, N.C., the daughter of the late Ambrose D. and Eleanor Parks Dudley.
Ann was a wonderful and generous person. She enjoyed gardening and tending to her roses. Known as "Mother Christmas", she loved Christmas time decorating and gift giving. She took care of her family, no matter how old they were, and will be greatly missed by those who loved her.
Left to cherish her memory are the love of her life, her loving husband of 67 years, Dr. D. Jack Gold; her daughter and son-in-law, Eleanor G. and the Rev. Martin Armstrong; her son, David Gold; two grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
Per her wishes, she has been cremated and no services are planned at this time.
The Gold family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandsons.com
, (540) 921-2985.
Published by SWVA Today on Jun. 9, 2021.