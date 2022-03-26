Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SWVA Today
SWVA Today Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Elizabeth Juanita Hancock
FUNERAL HOME
Grubb Funeral Home
215 South 6th Street
Wytheville, VA
Elizabeth Juanita Hancock

April 26, 1943 - March 23, 2022

Elizabeth J. Hancock, age 78, of Wytheville, passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Herman and Josephine Stroupe. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Walter Hancock; and a brother, Herman "Junior" Stroupe.

Elizabeth is survived by her three daughters and sons-in-law, Connie and Darren Smith, Karen and Gerald Kennedy, and Kristie and Donnie Jones, all of Wytheville; son and daughter-in-law, Charlie and Donna Hancock of Wytheville; grandchildren, Dreama Kennedy, Angel Hancock Stoots, Ashley Kennedy Spencer, Kathryn Hancock Anderson, Courtney Smith Miller, Kristian Smith, Brittney Hancock-Jones, Dara Smith Graffham, and Kelsey Hancock-Jones; great-grandchildren, Clay Sawyers, Cody Sawyers, Aaliyah Miller, Chloe Spencer, Adalynn Rowland-Brown, Blake Spencer, Haley Miller, and Lane Davis; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Johnny and Joanne Stroupe; Jimmy and Marcel Stroupe, and Maxine Stroupe; partner, Gary Hale; special friend, Katherine "Kitty" Chapman; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held 7 p.m. on Saturday March 26, 2022, at the Grubb Funeral Home with the Reverend Darren Smith officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com.

The Hancock family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home.
Published by SWVA Today on Mar. 26, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Grubb Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Grubb Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.