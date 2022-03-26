Elizabeth Juanita Hancock
April 26, 1943 - March 23, 2022
Elizabeth J. Hancock, age 78, of Wytheville, passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Herman and Josephine Stroupe. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Walter Hancock; and a brother, Herman "Junior" Stroupe.
Elizabeth is survived by her three daughters and sons-in-law, Connie and Darren Smith, Karen and Gerald Kennedy, and Kristie and Donnie Jones, all of Wytheville; son and daughter-in-law, Charlie and Donna Hancock of Wytheville; grandchildren, Dreama Kennedy, Angel Hancock Stoots, Ashley Kennedy Spencer, Kathryn Hancock Anderson, Courtney Smith Miller, Kristian Smith, Brittney Hancock-Jones, Dara Smith Graffham, and Kelsey Hancock-Jones; great-grandchildren, Clay Sawyers, Cody Sawyers, Aaliyah Miller, Chloe Spencer, Adalynn Rowland-Brown, Blake Spencer, Haley Miller, and Lane Davis; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Johnny and Joanne Stroupe; Jimmy and Marcel Stroupe, and Maxine Stroupe; partner, Gary Hale; special friend, Katherine "Kitty" Chapman; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be held 7 p.m. on Saturday March 26, 2022, at the Grubb Funeral Home with the Reverend Darren Smith officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Published by SWVA Today on Mar. 26, 2022.