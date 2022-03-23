Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SWVA Today
SWVA Today Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Elizabeth Ann "Libby" Phillippi
1946 - 2022
BORN
1946
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Highland Funeral Service-Lindsey Funeral Home - Rural Retreat
219 North Main Street
Rural Retreat, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 26 2022
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Highland Funeral Service-Lindsey Funeral Home - Rural Retreat
Send Flowers
Elizabeth "Libby" Ann Phillippi

December 28, 1946 - January 19, 2022

Elizabeth "Libby" Ann Phillippi, age 75, of Rural Retreat, Va., passed away on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. She was born December 28, 1946, in Wythe County, she was the daughter of the late Wiley Raymond Bedwell and Ella Mae Rich Bedwell. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John Leonard Phillippi; brother, Dale Ringley; and sister, Mary Davis.

She was a very active member of the Rural Retreat community, she volunteered with the American Red Cross and a lot of other organizations in the community. She wrote the Rural Retreat news for the Wytheville Enterprise. She was an active church member of the Crockett Tabernacle Church.

She is survived by sister, Martha Simons; sister-in-law, Brenda Ringley, and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Lindsey Funeral Home. Memorial services will be held 2 p.m. on Saturday, in the Lindsey Memorial Chapel with Pastor Richard Collins.

A private burial will be held in Mountain View Cemetery, Rural Retreat, Va.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Red Cross, P.O. Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839.

Lindsey Funeral Home, Rural Retreat, Va. is serving the Phillippi family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at: www.highlandfuneralservice.com.

Lindsey Funeral Home

219 N Main St., Rural Retreat, VA 24368
Published by SWVA Today on Mar. 23, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Highland Funeral Service-Lindsey Funeral Home - Rural Retreat
219 North Main Street PO Box 195, Rural Retreat, VA
Mar
26
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Highland Funeral Service-Lindsey Funeral Home - Rural Retreat
219 North Main Street PO Box 195, Rural Retreat, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Highland Funeral Service-Lindsey Funeral Home - Rural Retreat
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Highland Funeral Service-Lindsey Funeral Home - Rural Retreat.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.