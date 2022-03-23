Elizabeth "Libby" Ann Phillippi
December 28, 1946 - January 19, 2022
Elizabeth "Libby" Ann Phillippi, age 75, of Rural Retreat, Va., passed away on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. She was born December 28, 1946, in Wythe County, she was the daughter of the late Wiley Raymond Bedwell and Ella Mae Rich Bedwell. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John Leonard Phillippi; brother, Dale Ringley; and sister, Mary Davis.
She was a very active member of the Rural Retreat community, she volunteered with the American Red Cross and a lot of other organizations in the community. She wrote the Rural Retreat news for the Wytheville Enterprise. She was an active church member of the Crockett Tabernacle Church.
She is survived by sister, Martha Simons; sister-in-law, Brenda Ringley, and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Lindsey Funeral Home. Memorial services will be held 2 p.m. on Saturday, in the Lindsey Memorial Chapel with Pastor Richard Collins.
A private burial will be held in Mountain View Cemetery, Rural Retreat, Va.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Red Cross, P.O. Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839.
Lindsey Funeral Home, Rural Retreat, Va. is serving the Phillippi family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at: www.highlandfuneralservice.com
