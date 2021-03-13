Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SWVA Today
SWVA Today Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ella Mae George
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Grubb Funeral Home
215 South 6th Street
Wytheville, VA
Ella Mae George

November 29, 1960 - March 10, 2021

Ella Mae George, age 60, passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. She was born in West Virginia, on November 29, 1960, to Ernest Paul and Frances Perkins Muncy. She was a member of the Faith Freewill Baptist Church in Wytheville. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth George and a son, Nathaniel George.

Survivors include her daughter, Natayla George of Wytheville; son, Nick George of Wytheville; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Patricia and Sambo Christian of Tazewell, and Susie and Johnny Robinson of Tennessee; four brothers and sisters-in-law, Bobby and Bonnie Muncy of Marion, Jerry and Connie Muncy of Marion, Rusty and Karen Muncy of Wytheville, and Raymond and Fritzy Muncy of Bluefield, W.Va.; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online Condolences can be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. The George family is in the care of the Grubb Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va.
Published by SWVA Today on Mar. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Grubb Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Grubb Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Ella, I sure do miss you. We had planned on meeting up since we hadn´t seen each other in a while, I miss our talks but most of all I really miss you. Fly high my beautiful friend fly high. God sure has a beautiful angel. Until we meet again. Love you my friend
Mary Underwood Plyler
Family
March 6, 2022
My prayers are with you all. I´m so sorry for your loss. Ella was and always will be very dear to me
Mary Underwood Plyler
March 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results