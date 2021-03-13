Ella Mae George
November 29, 1960 - March 10, 2021
Ella Mae George, age 60, passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. She was born in West Virginia, on November 29, 1960, to Ernest Paul and Frances Perkins Muncy. She was a member of the Faith Freewill Baptist Church in Wytheville. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth George and a son, Nathaniel George.
Survivors include her daughter, Natayla George of Wytheville; son, Nick George of Wytheville; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Patricia and Sambo Christian of Tazewell, and Susie and Johnny Robinson of Tennessee; four brothers and sisters-in-law, Bobby and Bonnie Muncy of Marion, Jerry and Connie Muncy of Marion, Rusty and Karen Muncy of Wytheville, and Raymond and Fritzy Muncy of Bluefield, W.Va.; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online Condolences can be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com
. The George family is in the care of the Grubb Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va.
Published by SWVA Today on Mar. 13, 2021.