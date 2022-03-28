Elma Kirk McBee Johnson
June 20, 1934 - March 26, 2022
MARION, Va.
Elma Kirk McBee Johnson, age 87, passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Valley Health Care Center, Chilhowie, Va.
Elma was the definition of a good woman. She was a loving wife to Lloyd for 50 years. Elma loved her home and working in her garden. She couldn't wait for warmer weather to grow her beautiful flowers. Elma had a wonderful sense of humor and always enjoyed being with her family and friends. Lloyd said they didn't come any better than Elma.
She was preceded in death by her son, Michael McBee; parents, Wiley and Della Kirk; sisters, Shirley Smith and Myrtle Meek; and brothers, Quinten Kirk, Roy Kirk and Buddy Kirk.
Elma is survived by her husband of 50 years, Lloyd B. Johnson of Marion, Va.; sisters-in-law, Gaye Kirk of Marion, Va., Shirley Johnson of Sugar Grove, Va., Betty Hawkins of Camp, Va., and Kim Johnson and husband, Kecil, of Sugar Grove, Va.; several nieces and nephews; and special friends and family, Wilma Overbay, Sandy Kirk and Kim Kirk.
The family will receive friends Monday, March 28, 2022, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel with the Reverend Kenny Price officiating. Burial will follow in West Cemetery.
