Elvin Bruce Fielder
Elvin Bruce Fielder, age 93, of Rural Retreat, Va. (the Cedar Springs Community), passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. He was born in Wythe Co., Va., on February 28, 1927, the son of the late Sumet E. Fielder and Ruth Noblett Fielder and was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Sult Fielder: and two sisters, Shirley Grubb and Mary Shupe.
Bruce was a very faithful member of the Asbury United Methodist Church.
He is survived by a son, Dennis Fielder and wife, Katrina, of Rural Retreat; grandchildren, Landon Fielder and wife, Delisa, of Clover, S.C., and Zona Fielder of Rural Retreat; great-grandchildren, Walker, Alexis, Emma, Eli, and Logan; a sister, Frances Hackler of Murrells Inlet, S.C.: special cousin, James Fielder and wife, Eula; special friends, Allan and Lisa Long; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held 7 p.m. Friday, March 19, 2021, at the Lindsey Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Derek Cowan officiating. A graveside committal service will follow 11 a.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, at the Asbury Cemetery.
The family requests that those who prefer may make memorials to the Asbury Cemetery Fund.
Lindsey Funeral Home, Rural Retreat, Va. is serving the Fielder family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com
Published by SWVA Today on Mar. 20, 2021.