Emily Blair Dungan
CHILHOWIE, Va.
Emily Blair Dungan, 44, of Chilhowie, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at her residence after a long battle with cancer.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Charlee Beth Martin Dungan; and her mother- and father-in-law, Rufus and Josephine Paine.
She was a mathematics teacher at Chilhowie High School and a lifelong member of the Chilhowie United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband of 15 years, Jim Paine; daughters, Billie Paine and Sadie Paine; brother, Wesley Dungan; father, Billy Dungan; and brothers- and sisters-in-law, Joe and Babs Paine and Anna and Frank Gomez.
A private, family memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charitable organization of your choice in memory of Emily. Condolences can be made to the family online at www.wfhchilhowie.com
.
Williams Funeral Home of Chilhowie is serving the Dungan Family.
Published by SWVA Today on Apr. 10, 2022.