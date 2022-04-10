Menu
Emily Blair Dungan
FUNERAL HOME
Williams Funeral Home
242 Church Ave
Chilhowie, VA
Emily Blair Dungan

CHILHOWIE, Va.

Emily Blair Dungan, 44, of Chilhowie, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at her residence after a long battle with cancer.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Charlee Beth Martin Dungan; and her mother- and father-in-law, Rufus and Josephine Paine.

She was a mathematics teacher at Chilhowie High School and a lifelong member of the Chilhowie United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her husband of 15 years, Jim Paine; daughters, Billie Paine and Sadie Paine; brother, Wesley Dungan; father, Billy Dungan; and brothers- and sisters-in-law, Joe and Babs Paine and Anna and Frank Gomez.

A private, family memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charitable organization of your choice in memory of Emily. Condolences can be made to the family online at www.wfhchilhowie.com.

Williams Funeral Home of Chilhowie is serving the Dungan Family.

Published by SWVA Today on Apr. 10, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
Williams Funeral Home
What a beautiful, shining light Emily was. It was an honor to know her. My deepest sympathies to Wesley, Billy, Jim, Billie, and Sadie. May God´s peace and the memories you have give you comfort during this difficult time.
Chrystle M. Gates
Other
April 9, 2022
My prayers are with her family! She was a beautiful lady inside and out !
Beverly Mountain
April 9, 2022
Our deepest sympathy. So truly sorry for your loss.
Betty, Katrina and Deborah Dungan
April 9, 2022
So very sorry, Love and Prayers to all the family
Jackie & Anna Lee French
Friend
April 8, 2022
I am so very sorry for your loss. I pray you find peace and comfort during this difficult time.
Amber Easterly
School
April 8, 2022
Billy, Wesley, Mr. Paine and daughters, David and I are so sorry over the loss of Emily. I can still remember her as a little girl at CES and watched her grow up through her school activities. She will be dearly missed in the Chilhowie community. This is our loss, but Heaven's gain. Hold on to your faith that you will see her again one sweet day. May God give you all peace and comfort in the days ahead and we will continue to keep you all in our thoughts and prayers. David and Connie Wyatt
Connie and David Wyatt
School
April 8, 2022
My thoughts and prayers are with all of you during this difficult time.
Janet Thomas Pennington
Friend
April 8, 2022
I am so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with her family.
Penny Jones
April 8, 2022
Dear Billy and Wesley and family, so saddened to hear of your loss. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Tina C Heninger
April 8, 2022
