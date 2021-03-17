Emma Doris Kincer Wall
March 14, 1937 - March 14, 2021
Emma Doris Kincer Wall of Wytheville, passed away on March 14, 2021. She was the daughter of the late George Walden and Ruby Bayse Kincer. She was preceded in death by her son, Rickey Wall of Bland; and five siblings.
Emma is survived by two sisters, Nancy King of Wytheville,and Cledith Akers of Shawsville; sister-in-law, Cecile Kincer of Wytheville; daughter, Lisa Tickle of Bland; son and daughter-in-law, David and Amy Wall of Galax; two granddaughters, Alisha Holston of Bland, and Ashley and Matthew Odebiyi of Sartell, Minn.; three grandsons, Jake, Matthew, and Josh Wall of Galax; and two great-grandsons, Elijah and Gabriel Holston of Bland.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, March 19, 2021, at Grubb Funeral Chapel conducted by Pastor Christopher Harman, and Pastor Danny Helmondollar, with interment to follow at Mt Ephriam Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 1 p.m. until service time. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com
.
Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published by SWVA Today on Mar. 17, 2021.