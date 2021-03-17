Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SWVA Today
SWVA Today Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Emma Doris Kincer Wall
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Grubb Funeral Home
215 South 6th Street
Wytheville, VA
Emma Doris Kincer Wall

March 14, 1937 - March 14, 2021

Emma Doris Kincer Wall of Wytheville, passed away on March 14, 2021. She was the daughter of the late George Walden and Ruby Bayse Kincer. She was preceded in death by her son, Rickey Wall of Bland; and five siblings.

Emma is survived by two sisters, Nancy King of Wytheville,and Cledith Akers of Shawsville; sister-in-law, Cecile Kincer of Wytheville; daughter, Lisa Tickle of Bland; son and daughter-in-law, David and Amy Wall of Galax; two granddaughters, Alisha Holston of Bland, and Ashley and Matthew Odebiyi of Sartell, Minn.; three grandsons, Jake, Matthew, and Josh Wall of Galax; and two great-grandsons, Elijah and Gabriel Holston of Bland.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, March 19, 2021, at Grubb Funeral Chapel conducted by Pastor Christopher Harman, and Pastor Danny Helmondollar, with interment to follow at Mt Ephriam Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 1 p.m. until service time. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com.

Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published by SWVA Today on Mar. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
17
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Grubb Funeral Home
215 South 6th Street, Wytheville, VA
Mar
19
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Grubb Funeral Home
215 South 6th Street, Wytheville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Grubb Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Grubb Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.