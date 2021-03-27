Esther Jean Groseclose
February 10, 1960 - March 24, 2021
Esther Jean Manuel Groseclose, age 61, of Wytheville, Va., passed away on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. She was born on February 10, 1960, in New Jersey, daughter of the late George Francis Sr. and Anna Marie Prescott Manuel.
Jean was a veteran of the U.S. Army. She was a CNA at Carrington Place, loved her job and was good at it. Her patients complimented her for the love and care she showed them. She was an independent person who was outgoing and made friends easily. She loved the outdoors; walking and tanning in the sun.
Survivors include her son, Brandon Groseclose; three brothers, George Manuel Jr. and Dottie, Eddie Manuel and Betty, and Johnny Manuel; two sisters, Margie Brunk and Lisa Stalnaker; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 29, 2021, at the Barnett Funeral Chapel with the Reverend Gary Cope officiating. Interment followed at West End Cemetery.
Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va., is serving the Groseclose family.
Published by SWVA Today from Mar. 27 to Mar. 31, 2021.