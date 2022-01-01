Ethel Ayers Wright
October 15, 1944 - December 23, 2021
Ethel Ayers Wright, age 77, of Wytheville, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 23, 2021. Ethel was born on October 15, 1944, to the late Frank and Ethel Ayers in Wytheville.
Ethel grew up in Max Meadows and attended Fort Chiswell High School where she graduated as Valedictorian of her class in 1963. After school Ethel went to work as a legal secretary. She remained in the profession for 40 years before retiring. Ethel was a wonderful Sunday school teacher. She loved the Lord and was a lifelong member of the Wytheville Christian Church. She played the piano and sang in the choir. Ethel loved fishing trips and gardening, but most of all she loved to read. While attending Max Meadows Elementary as a child, she was very proud of having read every book in the library, and anxiously awaited new arrivals. Ethel continued her love for reading for the rest of her life. Ethel will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and neighbors.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Pete Wright and a sister, Susan Ellison.
Ethel is survived by her two sons and daughters-in-law, Barry and Mary Wright of Wytheville, and Eric and Teresa Wright of Lynchburg; four grandchildren, Haylee Wright, Hayden Wright, J.B. and wife, Allison Wright, and Allen Wright; two greatgranddaughters, Everleigh and Kenedie Wright; sister, Carolyn Ellison of Pearisburg; many nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews.
A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 31, 2021, at the Grubb Funeral Home with the Reverend George Hamm officiating. Interment followed in the West End Cemetery. The family received friends on Friday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com
The Wright family is in the care of the Grubb Funeral Home in Wytheville.
Published by SWVA Today on Jan. 1, 2022.