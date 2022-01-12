Ethena C. Hawkins
January 27, 1944 - January 9, 2022
RICH VALLEY, Va.
Ethana C. Hawkins, age 77, passed away on Sunday, January 9, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hobert Leon Sr. and Bertha C. Carter; her husband, Roger Lee Hawkins; and one great-nephew, Jimmy Carter.
Ethena loved flowers, cooking for her family, playing "Word Search" but most of all she was a devoted Christian, reading her Bible daily and praying for others.
She is survived by her daughter, Debra Miller and husband, David, of Chilhowie, Va.; stepson, Ronnie "Pete" Hawkins; three sisters, Judy Holmes and husband, Kyle, of Rich Valley, Va., Barbara Jo Fazalinia and husband, David, of Charlotte, N.C., and Jane Hess and husband, Tommy, of Saltville, Va.; one brother, Hobert "June Bug" Leon Carter Jr. of Rich Valley, Va.; two grandchildren that she was very proud of, Troy Pickel (Carly) of Chilhowie, Va., and Trooper Travis Pickel and wife, Lauren, of Abingdon, Va.; great-granddaughter, Skylar "Skybird" Pickel; step-granddaughter, Casey Hawkins; one step great-granddaughter, Hayton Hawkins; special niece, Tammy Hogston and husband "June Bug"; several nieces and nephews; and special friend, Garland Anderson.
A Funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Open Arms Fellowship with Pastor Doug Haga officiating. The burial will follow at Ridgedale Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends at the church from 10 until 11 a.m. prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed at drhendersonfuneralhome.com
The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Ethena C. Hawkins family.
Published by SWVA Today on Jan. 12, 2022.