Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SWVA Today
SWVA Today Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ethena C. Hawkins
1944 - 2022
BORN
1944
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
D R Henderson Funeral Home
148 East Main Street
Saltville, VA
Ethena C. Hawkins

January 27, 1944 - January 9, 2022

RICH VALLEY, Va.

Ethana C. Hawkins, age 77, passed away on Sunday, January 9, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hobert Leon Sr. and Bertha C. Carter; her husband, Roger Lee Hawkins; and one great-nephew, Jimmy Carter.

Ethena loved flowers, cooking for her family, playing "Word Search" but most of all she was a devoted Christian, reading her Bible daily and praying for others.

She is survived by her daughter, Debra Miller and husband, David, of Chilhowie, Va.; stepson, Ronnie "Pete" Hawkins; three sisters, Judy Holmes and husband, Kyle, of Rich Valley, Va., Barbara Jo Fazalinia and husband, David, of Charlotte, N.C., and Jane Hess and husband, Tommy, of Saltville, Va.; one brother, Hobert "June Bug" Leon Carter Jr. of Rich Valley, Va.; two grandchildren that she was very proud of, Troy Pickel (Carly) of Chilhowie, Va., and Trooper Travis Pickel and wife, Lauren, of Abingdon, Va.; great-granddaughter, Skylar "Skybird" Pickel; step-granddaughter, Casey Hawkins; one step great-granddaughter, Hayton Hawkins; special niece, Tammy Hogston and husband "June Bug"; several nieces and nephews; and special friend, Garland Anderson.

A Funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Open Arms Fellowship with Pastor Doug Haga officiating. The burial will follow at Ridgedale Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends at the church from 10 until 11 a.m. prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed at drhendersonfuneralhome.com.

The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Ethena C. Hawkins family.

D. R. Henderson Funeral Home

148 East Main Street
Published by SWVA Today on Jan. 12, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Open Arms Felllowship
534 Valley Road, Saltville, VA
Jan
13
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Open Arms Felllowship
534 Valley Road, Saltville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
D R Henderson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by D R Henderson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Judy, Jo, Jane and June Bug, I´m so saddened to hear of Ethena´s death. May God give you comfort as you honor your sister. Love and condolences to the family.
Carole Stavitski
January 11, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results