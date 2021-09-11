Eustice Wade Thompson
April 26, 1942 - September 09, 2021
CERES, Va.
Eustice Wade Thompson, age 79, passed away on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Carrington Place of Rural Retreat.
Wade left a legacy of music behind for generations to hear and love. He was a wonderful musician – especially with the banjo. If you were in a bad mood, Wade would have you laughing and smiling in no time. His music and fun personality will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Beverly and Mildred Thompson; sister, Alma Hester; and love of his life, Lucille Veva Thompson.
Wade is survived by his daughter, Patricia Diane Fontello of Ceres, Va.; brother-in-law, Ray Hester of Marion, Va.; three grandchildren, Florence Fontello, Laura Fontello and Hunter Fontello; six great-grandchildren; niece, Elma Wyatt and husband, Rhudy, of Ceres, Va.; nephew, Tommy Hester and wife, Sandy, of Marion, Va.; great-nephew, Lee Wyatt of Ceres, Va.; and great neighbors, Harmon Boyd and Buddy Kirby, both of Ceres, Va.
In keeping with Wade's wishes, services will be private.
To share memories of Eustice Wade Thompson, please visit www.seaverbrown.com
. Care for Wade's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
Published by SWVA Today on Sep. 11, 2021.