Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SWVA Today
SWVA Today Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Evelyn Duncan Quesenberry
FUNERAL HOME
Gardner Funeral Home
202 East Oxford Street
Floyd, VA
Evelyn Duncan Quesenberry

Evelyn Duncan Quesenberry, 90, of Willis, passed away on June 13, 2021, at her home. Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Quesenberry and daughter, Marie Estelle Quesenberry.

She is survived by daughters, Ireta (Rita) Q. Hilton (Robert) and Linda Q. Hiatt (Steve); special grandson and caregiver, Mark Evans Cockran; sisters, Pearl Hodges and Norma Graham (Winfred); grandchildren, Chasity H. Yoho (Kevin), Diana H. Davis (Brian), and Michael Harris (Lynnsey); special great-granddaughter and caregiver, Hunter Jade Cockran; great-grandchildren, Jaden Evans Cockran, Morgan W. Quesenberry (Cody), Taylor Yoho, Brittany Yoho, Zachary Weddle, Ethan Yoho, Brandon Yoho, Kayley Yoho, Reagan Harris, Grayson Harris; and great great-grandchildren, Ella Marie Tracey and Collins Elaine Quesenberry.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday June 16, 2021, at Gardner Funeral Home with the Rev. James Cockram officiating. Interment followed in Big Sands Cemetery. The family received friends one hour prior to service time on Wednesday. Online condolences may be made at Gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com or on Facebook @gardnerfuneralhomefloyd. The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.
Published by SWVA Today from Jun. 17 to Jul. 1, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
16
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Gardner Funeral Home
202 East Oxford Street, Floyd, VA
Jun
16
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Gardner Funeral Home
202 East Oxford Street, Floyd, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Gardner Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gardner Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
We are sorry to hear of the passing of your mom may you find comfort and peace in the Lord at this time of grieving our condolences goes out to all the family you are love hugs
John and Valerie saunders
Friend
July 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results