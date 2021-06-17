Evelyn Duncan Quesenberry
Evelyn Duncan Quesenberry, 90, of Willis, passed away on June 13, 2021, at her home. Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Quesenberry and daughter, Marie Estelle Quesenberry.
She is survived by daughters, Ireta (Rita) Q. Hilton (Robert) and Linda Q. Hiatt (Steve); special grandson and caregiver, Mark Evans Cockran; sisters, Pearl Hodges and Norma Graham (Winfred); grandchildren, Chasity H. Yoho (Kevin), Diana H. Davis (Brian), and Michael Harris (Lynnsey); special great-granddaughter and caregiver, Hunter Jade Cockran; great-grandchildren, Jaden Evans Cockran, Morgan W. Quesenberry (Cody), Taylor Yoho, Brittany Yoho, Zachary Weddle, Ethan Yoho, Brandon Yoho, Kayley Yoho, Reagan Harris, Grayson Harris; and great great-grandchildren, Ella Marie Tracey and Collins Elaine Quesenberry.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday June 16, 2021, at Gardner Funeral Home with the Rev. James Cockram officiating. Interment followed in Big Sands Cemetery. The family received friends one hour prior to service time on Wednesday. Online condolences may be made at Gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com
or on Facebook @gardnerfuneralhomefloyd. The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.
Published by SWVA Today from Jun. 17 to Jul. 1, 2021.