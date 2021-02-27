Evelyn Doris Yelton
August 10, 1928 - February 22, 2021
Evelyn Doris Slate Yelton, 92, of Max Meadows, Virginia, passed away on Monday, February 22, 2021, at her home.
She was born on August 10, 1928, in Bethany (Poplar Camp), Virginia, to the late Johnson Martin Slate and Susie Hazel Dean Slate.
Evelyn was formerly employed with Klopman Mills in Dublin, Virginia for many years. Evelyn and her late husband, Clinton, farmed and raised Angus cattle and she canned many foods from their garden. She was a member of the Draper Valley Pentecostal Holiness Church for 19 years and was raised in the Poplar Camp Church of God of Prophecy.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 62 years, Norlen Clinton Yelton Sr.; her brother, Kenneth McCoy Slate of Eatonton, Georgia; and son-in-law, Chaplain Thomas J. Harvin of Charlotte, North Carolina.
Survivors include her son, Norlen Clinton Yelton Jr. of Max Meadows, Virginia; three daughters, Teresa Geraldine Yelton Harvin of Charlotte, North Carolina, Cheryl Rena Yelton Watson of Max Meadows, Virginia, and Vanessa Elaine Yelton Scruggs and her husband, the Rev. Charles Scruggs, of Max Meadows, Virginia; two sisters, Pansy Hundley and Carolyn Williams and her husband, Clinton; sister-in-law, Joyce VanMeter Slate; six grandsons, Jeffrey Patton II (Luz), Israel Harvin (Aisha), Anthony Watson (Laura), Bryan Scruggs, Jonathan Scruggs (Eden), and Tyler Yelton (Sarah); two granddaughters, Jessica Morris (Jason) and Christi Scruggs; seven great-grandchildren, Boone Patton, Nevaeh Johnson, Major Harvin, Bailey and Siler Watson, Grey Morris, and Brennan Yelton; and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by three special caregivers, Donna Bishop, Debbie Lovell, and Virginia Rose.
A graveside service will be held at the Bethany Cemetery in Poplar Camp, Austinville, Virginia, on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Charles Scruggs officiating.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at highlandfuneralservice.com
.
Barnett Funeral Home of Wytheville is caring for the family.
Published by SWVA Today on Feb. 27, 2021.