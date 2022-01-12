Ezra Alan Bee
February 12, 1958 - January 7, 2022
RURAL RETREAT, Va.
Ezra Alan Bee, age 63, passed away on Friday January 7, 2022, at his home in Rural Retreat, Va.
Mr. Bee was born in Canton, Ohio, to the late Marvin Bee and Martha Goff and was preceded in death by his sister, Lynn Sizemore. He was a jack of all trades who enjoyed fishing and woodworking.
Survivors include his children, Melissa Bee MacCue and husband, Mike, of Strasburg, Va., and Jesseca Bee-Rambo and wife, Melanie, of Rural Retreat, Va.; grandchildren, Josh Michael Jr., and Matthew; great-grandchildren, Carmine, Michael III and BayLee; sister, Phyllis Hoagland and husband, Skip, of Fairfax, Va.; his special furry friend, Teddy, and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial visitation was held on Tuesday January 11, 2022, from 5 until 7 p.m. at the Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Bee family.
Bradley's Funeral Home
938 North Main Street, Marion, Va.
Published by SWVA Today on Jan. 12, 2022.