Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SWVA Today
SWVA Today Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ezra Alan Bee
1958 - 2022
BORN
1958
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA
Ezra Alan Bee

February 12, 1958 - January 7, 2022

RURAL RETREAT, Va.

Ezra Alan Bee, age 63, passed away on Friday January 7, 2022, at his home in Rural Retreat, Va.

Mr. Bee was born in Canton, Ohio, to the late Marvin Bee and Martha Goff and was preceded in death by his sister, Lynn Sizemore. He was a jack of all trades who enjoyed fishing and woodworking.

Survivors include his children, Melissa Bee MacCue and husband, Mike, of Strasburg, Va., and Jesseca Bee-Rambo and wife, Melanie, of Rural Retreat, Va.; grandchildren, Josh Michael Jr., and Matthew; great-grandchildren, Carmine, Michael III and BayLee; sister, Phyllis Hoagland and husband, Skip, of Fairfax, Va.; his special furry friend, Teddy, and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial visitation was held on Tuesday January 11, 2022, from 5 until 7 p.m. at the Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com.

Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Bee family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

938 North Main Street, Marion, Va.

Published by SWVA Today on Jan. 12, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
11
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.