Floyd Dickson "Dickie" Greer
September 3, 1941 - April 10, 2022
ABINGDON, Va.
Floyd Dickson "Dickie" Greer, age 80, of Abingdon, Va., passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 10, 2022. He was born September 3, 1941, to the late Maryville and Roscoe Greer in Rich Valley, Va.
Dickie was a 1959 graduate of Rich Valley High School and a 1963 graduate of Emory & Henry College, where he received a bachelor's degree in Education. He was well known as a coach and educator throughout Southwestern Va., until his retirement as athletic director at Lebanon High School. During Dickie's career, he coached at Honaker High School, Rural Retreat High School, John S. Battle High School, and Chilhowie High School. In these schools, Dickie touched the lives of many students, and, in turn, was forever changed by his interactions with his students. His hope was never to teach a sport for a single season, but to impact the lives of the young men and women he coached and lead them on a path toward success.
Upon retirement, Dickie enjoyed many years of farming with his wife, Mildred at their farm in Mendota, Va. He loved his community and was a longtime member of Walnut Grove Baptist Church. Special acknowledgement goes to "Sandi", his white German Shepherd, who was a faithful companion and friend.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 59 years, Mildred DeBord Greer; two children, Terri Brewer (Scott), and Jerry Greer (Abbey); and three grandchildren, Karri Grace Trivett (Robbie), Jarod Scott Brewer (Megan), and Seren Opal Greer.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m., on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Pleasant View United Methodist Church located at 18416 Lee Hwy, Abingdon, VA 24210, with Pastor Mike Halsey and Pastor Matthew Stewart officiating. A visitation will be held from 1 until 3 p.m., on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Pleasant View United Methodist Church. Robbie Trivitt, Lee McChesney, Boo Chafin, Roger Ketron, Billy Brooks, Jarod Brewer, Jimmy Capps, David Keene, Rick Keene, and Wayne Statzer will be serving as honorary pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, gifts and donations may be sent to either Walnut Grove Baptist Church, 9090 Reedy Creek Road, Bristol, VA 20202, c/o Joyce Fleenor, or to Goodson-Kinderhook Volunteer Fire Department, 19864 Benhams Road, Bristol, VA 24202.
Those wishing to express condolences online may do by visiting www.drhendersonfuneralhome.com
. The D.R. Henderson Funeral home is honored to be serving the Floyd Dickson "Dickie" Greer family.
D.R. Henderson Funeral Home
148 East Main Street, Saltville, VA 24370
Published by SWVA Today on Apr. 14, 2022.