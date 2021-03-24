Menu
Friedrich Gerhard Miller
1951 - 2021
FUNERAL HOME
Friedrich Gerhard Miller

Friedrich Gerhard Miller, age 70., of Rural Retreat, Va., passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021.

He was born in Germany, on February 15, 1951, the son of the late Eugene Andrew Miller and Giesla Kleile Miller. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was preceded in death by his wife, Dorine Patricia Reedy Miller and a brother, Ron Miller.

He is survived by a daughter, Shannon Miller; granddaughter, Madison Noel Dillow; son, Thomas Gary Miller, all of Rural Retreat; and special friends, Mike Jones and Kenneth Young.

All services will be private.

Lindsey Funeral Home, Rural Retreat, Va., is serving the Miller family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at: www.highlandfuneralservice.com.
Published by SWVA Today on Mar. 24, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was so sorry to hear of Gary´s passing. He was such a sweet man. Always enjoyed reading his posts and comments. He was always very kind and very sweet and had a fantastic sense of humor. He will be missed so very much .
Susan Abelseth
April 26, 2021
Shannon, I just seen this and wanted too offer our condolences too you, Maddie and your family. If there is anything we can do please don't hesitate too let us know. Love and Prayers, The DeBords
The DeBord Family
March 26, 2021
