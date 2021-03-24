Friedrich Gerhard Miller
Friedrich Gerhard Miller, age 70., of Rural Retreat, Va., passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021.
He was born in Germany, on February 15, 1951, the son of the late Eugene Andrew Miller and Giesla Kleile Miller. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was preceded in death by his wife, Dorine Patricia Reedy Miller and a brother, Ron Miller.
He is survived by a daughter, Shannon Miller; granddaughter, Madison Noel Dillow; son, Thomas Gary Miller, all of Rural Retreat; and special friends, Mike Jones and Kenneth Young.
All services will be private.
Lindsey Funeral Home, Rural Retreat, Va., is serving the Miller family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at: www.highlandfuneralservice.com
Published by SWVA Today on Mar. 24, 2021.