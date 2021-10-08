Gale Hutton
April 27, 1930 - October 6, 2021
SUGAR GROVE, Va.
Famous Gale Hutton, age 91, passed away on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at the Bristol Regional Medical Center.
Gale was a proud member of the Sugar Grove High School class of 1947 and was retired from American Furniture Company. He was a lifelong member of Sugar Grove Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, secretary and janitor. Gale was preceded in death by his parents, six sisters, and one brother.
Survivors include, his beloved wife of 66 years, Grace Shuler-Hutton; son, Larry Hutton of Sugar Grove; sister, Anne Parsons of Sugar Grove; many family members and friends.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday October 9, 2021, at the Sugar Grove Baptist Church. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 12 until 2 p.m. prior to services. Interment will be held in Hutton-Cox Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Sugar Grove Life Saving Crew. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Ruth Harrington and Sandy Shuler for their constant care and support through Gales Illness. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Hutton family.
Bradley's Funeral Home
938 North Main Street, Marion, VA 24354
Published by SWVA Today on Oct. 8, 2021.