Garland Wise Hagee Sr.
October 27, 1932 - October 10, 2020
Garland Wise Hagee Sr., age 87, of Wythe County (the Mule Hell community), went to be with Jesus on Saturday, October 10, 2020. He was born on October 27, 1932, in Wythe County, the son of the late Clarence Herman Hagee and Virgie Lewellyn Hagee.
Garland was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and a member of Rosenbaum Chapel Pentecostal Holiness Church. He had retired from Volvo. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Evelyn Janette Hagee; a daughter, Rebecca Sue Gordon; grandson, Kevin Hagee; brothers, Clarence Hagee and David Hagee; and a sister, Mary Jane Frye.
Survivors include his wife, Penny Hagee; children, Kathy and Jerry Grubb of Wytheville, and Garland "Junny" Hagee Jr. of Wytheville; grandchildren, Chris Hagee, Josh Hagee and Hunter Hagee; three great-grandchildren; step children, Tony and Lisa Akers of Fort Chiswell, and Rusty and Kay Akers of Wytheville; step grandchildren, Joshua Akers and Hunter Akers; five step great-grandchildren; brothers, Harold and Audre Hagee, Buford and Marie Hagee, all of Pulaski; sisters, Martha Warden of Draper, Dorcas and Randall Johnson of Draper, Lois and Ernie Musser of Rural Retreat, Ruth Waller of Wytheville, and Libby and Steve Henley of Wytheville; and sister-in-law, Naoma Hagee of Salem, Va.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at the Barnett Funeral Chapel with Pastor Joseph Hollins officiating. Interment will follow in West End Cemetery. American Legion Post #9 will conduct graveside military rites. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 1 until 3 p.m. prior to the service.
Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va. is serving the Hagee family.
Published by SWVA Today on Oct. 14, 2020.